Bihar SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023: Notification Out For 232 Vacancies, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Bihar SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023: Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released job notification for the 232 Stenographer posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before June 14, 2023.

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of a written exam and skill test. Written exams will be conducted by the Commission in objective mode under the selection process for the above post.

Candidates should have certain educational qualifications including 12th pass with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

Notification Details Bihar SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023:

Advt no.: 01/2023

Important Date Bihar SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023:

Opening Date for Submission of Application May 15, 2023 Last Date for Submission of Application June 14, 2023



Vacancy Details Bihar SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023:

Stenographer- 225

Stenographer Instructor-07

Eligibility Criteria Bihar SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023:

Educational Qualification

Stenographer- Candidates should have 12th pass from a recognized board/institution.

Stenographer Instructor-Two years ITI/ Diploma + Steno NCVT/SCVT.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Age Limit (As on 01-08-2022) Bihar SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023:

Minimum age limit-18 yrs

Category Upper Age

UR (Male)-37 Yrs

UR (Female)-40 Yrs

BC/EBC (Male, Female)-40 Yrs

SC/ST (Male, Female)-42 Yrs

Selection Process Bihar SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023:

Selection process will consists of following stages-

Written exam Stenography test Document verification Medical examination

Written exam: Overview

Event Details Exam mode Objective Total Number of Question 150 Exam Duration 02 hour 15 minute









Bihar SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023 PDF

How To Apply Bihar SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before June 14, 2023.