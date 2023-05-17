Bihar SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023: Notification Out For 232 Vacancies, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Bihar SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023: Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released job notification for the 232 Stenographer posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before June 14, 2023.
Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of a written exam and skill test. Written exams will be conducted by the Commission in objective mode under the selection process for the above post.
Candidates should have certain educational qualifications including 12th pass with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.
Notification Details Bihar SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023:
Advt no.: 01/2023
Important Date Bihar SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023:
|Opening Date for Submission of Application
|May 15, 2023
|Last Date for Submission of Application
|June 14, 2023
Vacancy Details Bihar SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023:
Stenographer- 225
Stenographer Instructor-07
Eligibility Criteria Bihar SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023:
Educational Qualification
Stenographer- Candidates should have 12th pass from a recognized board/institution.
Stenographer Instructor-Two years ITI/ Diploma + Steno NCVT/SCVT.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
Age Limit (As on 01-08-2022) Bihar SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023:
Minimum age limit-18 yrs
Category Upper Age
UR (Male)-37 Yrs
UR (Female)-40 Yrs
BC/EBC (Male, Female)-40 Yrs
SC/ST (Male, Female)-42 Yrs
Selection Process Bihar SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023:
Selection process will consists of following stages-
- Written exam
- Stenography test
- Document verification
- Medical examination
Written exam: Overview
|Event
|Details
|Exam mode
|Objective
|Total Number of Question
|150
|Exam Duration
|02 hour 15 minute
Bihar SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023 PDF
How To Apply Bihar SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023:
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before June 14, 2023.