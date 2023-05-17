Steno Jobs 2023 Apply For 232 Vacancies

Bihar SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023: Notification Out For 232 Vacancies, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

BSSC  has invited online applications for the 232 Stenographer Posts on its official website. Check  BSSC  Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Bihar SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023
Bihar SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023

Bihar SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023: Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released job notification for the 232 Stenographer posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before June 14, 2023. 

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of a written exam and skill test. Written exams will be conducted by the Commission in objective mode under the selection process for the above post. 

Candidates should have certain educational qualifications including 12th pass with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification. 

 

Notification Details Bihar SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023:
Advt no.: 01/2023

Important Date Bihar SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023:

Opening Date for Submission of Application May 15, 2023
Last Date for Submission of Application June 14, 2023


Vacancy Details Bihar SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023:

Stenographer- 225 
Stenographer Instructor-07

Career Counseling

Eligibility Criteria Bihar SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023:

Educational Qualification
Stenographer- Candidates should have 12th pass from a recognized board/institution. 
Stenographer Instructor-Two years  ITI/ Diploma + Steno NCVT/SCVT.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts. 

Age Limit (As on 01-08-2022) Bihar SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023:
Minimum age limit-18 yrs
Category    Upper Age
UR (Male)-37 Yrs
UR (Female)-40 Yrs
BC/EBC (Male, Female)-40 Yrs
SC/ST (Male, Female)-42 Yrs

Selection Process Bihar SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023:
Selection process will consists of following stages-

  1. Written exam
  2. Stenography test
  3. Document verification
  4. Medical examination

Written exam: Overview 

Event  Details 
Exam mode Objective 
Total Number of Question  150
Exam Duration  02 hour 15 minute     




Bihar SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023 PDF

 

How To Apply Bihar SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before  June 14, 2023. 

FAQ

What are the Important Dates for Bihar SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023?

Opening Date for Submission of Application: May 15, 2023. Last Date for Submission of Application: June 14, 2023.

What is the Eligibility Criteria for Bihar SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023?

Selection process will consists of following stages- Written exam Stenography test Document verification Medical examination
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next