Bihar SSC Stenographer Results 2023 Out at bssc.bihar.gov.in: 1153 Qualified For Skill Test Round, Check Cut Off Marks

Bihar SSC Stenographer Results 2023 Out: BSSS has declared the Stenographer result on its official website-bssc.bihar.gov.in. Check the pdf download link here.

Bihar SSC Stenographer Results 2023 Out: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has announced the results for Stenographer/Instructor-Stenographer posts on its official website. A total of 1153 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for next round. As per the selection process for the Stenographer/Instructor-Stenographer posts, now all the shortlisted candidates will be able to appear for the skill test round.

All those candidates who have appeared in the written exam for the Stenographer/Instructor-Stenographer posts can download the result pdf available on the official website of BSSC-bssc.bihar.gov.in.



Alternatively you can download the result pdf directly through the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: BSSC Stenographer Results 2023





It is noted that the BSSC had conducted the written examination for the Stenographer/Instructor-Stenographer posts on July 30, 2023 across the state. Based on the performance of candidates in the written exam, a total of 1153 candidates have been provisionally qualified for the next round.

Bihar SSC Stenographer Results 2023: What's Next

As per the short notification released earlier by BSSC, candidates qualified in the written exam for the Stenographer/Instructor-Stenographer posts will be able to appear for the next Skill Test round. Under the skill test round, candidats will have to appear for the skill test in which they will have to undergo the typing test/stenography and others as mentioned in the recruitment notification. You are advised to be in touch with the official website for details about the skill test format/guidelines and schedule which will be uploaded on the official website in due course of time.

Bihar SSC Stenographer Exam 2023: Recruitment Update

The whole exercise is to fill the total 225 Stenographer posts which were released by BSSC earlier. Commission has launched the recruitment drive across the state to fill up a total of 232 vacancies, of which 7 posts are for Instructor Stenographers and 225 posts are for Stenographers. A number of candidates submitted their application for the major recruitment drive.

Bihar SSC Stenographer Exam 2023: Cut off marks

The Commission has also released the category wise cut off marks in the written exam for the Stenographer/Instructor-Stenographer posts on its official website. You can check the category wise cut off marks obtained by the candidates in the written exam for the Stenographer posts.

How To Download BSSC Stenographer Results 2023?

Candidates appeared in the written exam for the Stenographer/Instructor-Stenographer posts can download their result from the official website after following the steps given below.