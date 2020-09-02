Bihar STET 2020 Exam: BSEB to conduct Paper Online from 9 September in 12 Districts; Check New Exam Centre Guidelines

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will be conducting the Bihar STET 2019 Re-exam online during September 9 - 21, 2020. The Bihar STET 2020 exam will be held in newly constructed 60 exam centres of 12 districts of the state. Generally, the STET exam is held on a single day, however due to COVID-19 pandemic, this time the exam will be held in different shifts for Paper 1 and Paper 2 for a total of 13 days. Each shift will be of 2 hours 30 minutes. Here in this article, we have shared below the key details of the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) below along with the guidelines to be followed at exam centres.

Bihar STET Admit Card 2020 release update

The BSEB is organising the re-exam of the Bihar STET 2019 exam as the exam conducted previously in January month this year has been cancelled due to cheating during the exam and paper leak issues. In order to ensure that the exam gets conducted smoothly, the BSEB will install jammer at the centres a day before the exam date, that is, 9th September. Also, police force will be on duty at the centres during the exams. Moreover, the Bihar board has announced several such measures to prohibit cheating or paper leak as well as enable candidates maintain social distancing amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Have a look at the details regarding Bihar STET exam below:

Security Measures at Exam Centres

Installation of Jammers at the examination centres to prohibit cheating during the exam

Police Force will be posted at all centres

Exam Centres will be divided into Super Zones and Zones

Exam will be held in 60 centres of 12 districts at different shift timings

District-wise list of Exam Centres for Bihar STET Exam

The BSEB has developed 60 new examination centres for the conduct of online exam for STET in the state. the centres have been installed with all the required infrastructure. Here is the list of number of exam centres developed in 12 districts:

District Number of Exam Centres Patna 35 Bhojpur 2 Nalanda 2 Aurangabad 1 Gaya 3 Samastipur 1 Darbhanga 3 Bhagalpur 3 Muzaffarpur 6 Vaishali 1 Purnia 3 Chhapra 1

Shift Timings of Bihar STET 2019-2020 Exam

The BSEB will conduct the Bihar STET exam in two different shifts for Paper 1 and Paper 2. The shift timings will be detailed on the Bihar STET Admit Card that will be released anytime soon on the official website. Each shift will be of 2.30 hours.

Exam Centre Guidelines & Rules

Have a look at the rules to be followed by candidates at exam centres: