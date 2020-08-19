Bihar STET Admit Card 2019 to be released by BSEB on 25 August @bsebstet2019.in: Exam from 9 Sept

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the Bihar STET Admit Card 2019 on 25th August 2020 on its official website bsebstet2019.in. The release of admit card will be notified by the BSEB through a short notice. Candidates who would sit for the Bihar STET Re-Exam will have to carry this admit card to the exam centre. The Bihar STET 2019 exam will be held during 9 September to 21 September 2020.

This time, the BSEB will be conducting the Bihar STET exam online. It will be for the first time that the STET exam will be held online, on the lines of the Bank exams. The exam was already conducted in January 2020 in offline mode. However, the Bihar Board cancelled the exam due to the paper leak and cheating issue. The same was confirmed by the Committee which was constituted to look into the matter of paper leak.

Bihar STET Admit Card 2019-2020

The Bihar STET admit card will contain the following information about the exam and the candidate:

- Name of Candidates & Roll Number

- Exam Date & Time

- Reporting Time

- Address of Exam centre

- Photo & Signature of candidates

Key Details of Bihar STET 2019 Exam

Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) will be conducted from September 9 and will conclude on September 21 to ensure social distancing during the examination.

Around 2.4 lakh candidates will be appearing for the exam to fill around 37,440 vacancies of Secondary Teachers in the state. These many candidates appeared for the exam in January 2020 as well.

Bihar STET exam is consist of two papers- Paper 1 & Paper 2.

Bihar STET Paper 1 is for Secondary Teachers who want to teach Class 9 & 10 students.

Bihar STET Paper 2 is for Upper Secondary Teachers who want to teach Class 11 & 12 students.

Bihar STET Exam Schedule 2020

Paper Date Time Marks Bihar STET Paper I 9 September-21 September 10 am to 12:30 pm 150 Bihar STET Paper II 9 September-21 September 2 pm to 4:30 pm 150

Bihar STET Passing Marks 2019-2020

Here are the passing marks or minimum qualifying marks for the candidates:

General Category - 50%

SC/ST/OBC - 45%