Bihar STET Mock Test 2020: BSEB releases Free PDF Download Link of Sample Question Paper for STET 2019 Re-exam

Bihar STET 2019-2020: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has issued the Bihar STET Admit Card 2020 @bsebstet2019.in for the Bihar STET 2019 Re-exam. The STET Re-exam will be conducted online this time. The exam will begin from September 9 and will conclude on September 21, 2020. This will be for the first time that the BSEB will hold the STET examination in online mode on computer on lines of the other bank exams. Considering this, the Bihar board has released the online Bihar STET Mock Test which candidates can attempt for free without paying any cost. Here we have shared the complete process on how to appear for the paper and how the marks will be calculated. Go through these details below and try to undertake the mock test before appearing for the exam.

Download Bihar STET 2019-2020 Admit Card Here

Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) exam will be conducted separately for Paper 1 and Paper 2. The exam will be held in three shifts on a single day. Candidates will be required to reach the exam centre on the reporting time mentioned on their STET admit card to avoid crowding at the centre amid the COVID-19 crisis. Before going through the process to appear for the exam online, have a look at the timings of shifts and reporting time as well:

Schedule Shift 1 Shift 2 Shift 3 Reporting Time 7:00 am 11:00 am 3:00 pm Gate Closing Time 7:30 am 11:30 am 3:30 pm Exam Time (9 - 21 September) 8:00 am to 10:30 am 12:00 to 2:30 pm 4:00 pm to 6:30 pm

Bihar STET Mock Test 2020

The mock test is like a sample question paper that contains questions of the same manner and structure with same marking scheme as expected in the exam. It gives candidates a decent idea on how the paper will be and how they need to mark their answers in the exam. The Bihar STET Mock Test released by the BSEB is exactly like the other mock tests. By undertaking this mock paper, candidates can make themselves familiar with the types of questions asked in exam and the ways to mark your answers. Here is the link that takes you to the STET mock test:

Bihar STET Free Mock Test Online

How to appear for Bihar STET Mock Test 2020?

Step 1: Visit bsebstet2019.in

Step 2: Click on Mock Test URL on the website

Step 3: Click on "Sign-in" under login tab

Step 4: Click on Next tab mentioned below the new opened page

Step 5: New Page appears detailing about the question paper as seen below:

Step 6: Choose language of paper and click on "I am ready to begin" and you get to see the questions

Step 7: Solve the paper by marking answer of questions asked.

How marks will be calculated in Bihar STET Online exam?

Each question of both STET Paper 1 & 2 is of 1 Mark. Each correct answer will fetch you a mark. As there is no negative marking in the exam, it is suggested that the candidates should attempt as many questions as possible to achieve the desired scores.

1 Correct Answer = 1 Mark