Bihar 94000 TET Teacher Vacancy 2020: CTET Passed Candidates can fill Online Form @ education.bih.nic

Bihar 94000 Teacher Vacancy: Bihar Education Department has started the recruitment process for Bihar Primary Teacher Vacancy 2020 from 15th June. Interested & Eligible candidates can now apply online @ education.bih.nic.in till 14th July 2020. However, before applying for the Bihar Teacher job, candidates should look at this important criteria regarding the CTET - Central Teacher Eligibility Test. As per the Bihar 94000 Teacher Notification, candidates who have passed the CTET exam till November 2020 can only apply for the recruitment. This implies that candidates who have passed the CTET December 2019 exam are not eligible to apply for the Bihar Teacher Bharti.

The Education Department of Bihar aims to fill a total of 94000 vacancies of teachers in Bihar schools through this recruitment drive. It is highly expected that of the total 94000 vacancy, 42606 will be filled of Primary Teachers, 28638 of Middle School Teacher, 32916 of Higher Secondary Teacher, 10000 of Computer Teacher and 391 of Basic Education Teacher. All these teachers should have D.El.Ed and must have passed the CTET or TET exam.

Let's now have a look at the important dates of Bihar 94000 Teacher Bharti below:

Bihar 94000 Teacher Recruitment: Important Dates

Event Date Start Date of Online Application 15 June 2020 Last date to Apply Online 14 July 2020 Preparation of Merit List 18 July 2020 Approval of Merit List 21 July 2020 Release of Merit List 23 July 2020 Raise Objections against Merit List 24 July - 7 August 2020 Decision on Objections received 10 August 2020 Release of Final Merit List 12 August 2020 Release of Selection List 28 August 2020 Document Verification of Selected Candidates 31 August 2020

Who can apply for Bihar 94000 Teacher Vacancy?

Candidates who have 8 months Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) from the National Institute of Open School (NIOS) Candidates who have passed TET or CTET (Central Teacher Eligibility Test) till November 2019 Candidates should be 18 - 37 years of age.

How to download Bihar 94000 Teacher Vacancy Notification 2020?

We have shared below the direct link on which candidates can download the Notification in PDF file format directly:

Download Bihar 94000 Teacher Vacancy Notification PDF 2020

What is the selection process for Bihar Teacher 94000 Recruitment 2020?

The Education Department of Bihar will recruit candidates by preparing a merit list on the basis of applications submitted by candidates.

When will Bihar 94000 Teacher Merit List release?

The Merit list will be released on 23rd July 2020.