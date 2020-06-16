Study at Home
Bihar 94000 TET Teacher Vacancy 2020: CTET Passed Candidates can fill Online Form @ education.bih.nic

Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2020 for 94000 Vacancy: Only CTET or TET passed Candidates only apply and fill online form for the Bihar 94000 Primary Teacher Vacancy. Candidates who qualified CTET till November 2019 can apply for Bihar Teacher Bharti. Check Eligibility, Selection Process, Important Dates Here.

Jun 16, 2020 15:51 IST
Bihar 94000 Teacher Vacancy
Bihar 94000 Teacher Vacancy: Bihar Education Department has started the recruitment process for Bihar Primary Teacher Vacancy 2020 from 15th June. Interested & Eligible candidates can now apply online @ education.bih.nic.in till 14th July 2020. However, before applying for the Bihar Teacher job, candidates should look at this important criteria regarding the CTET - Central Teacher Eligibility Test. As per the Bihar 94000 Teacher Notification, candidates who have passed the CTET exam till November 2020 can only apply for the recruitment. This implies that candidates who have passed the CTET December 2019 exam are not eligible to apply for the Bihar Teacher Bharti.

The Education Department of Bihar aims to fill a total of 94000 vacancies of teachers in Bihar schools through this recruitment drive. It is highly expected that of the total 94000 vacancy, 42606 will be filled of Primary Teachers, 28638 of Middle School Teacher, 32916 of Higher Secondary Teacher,  10000 of Computer Teacher and 391 of Basic Education Teacher. All these teachers should have D.El.Ed and must have passed the CTET or TET exam.

Let's now have a look at the important dates of Bihar 94000 Teacher Bharti below:

Bihar 94000 Teacher Recruitment: Important Dates

Event

Date

Start Date of Online Application

 15 June 2020

Last date to Apply Online

 14 July 2020

Preparation of Merit List

 18 July 2020

Approval of Merit List

 21 July 2020

Release of Merit List

 23 July 2020

Raise Objections against Merit List

 24 July - 7 August 2020

Decision on Objections received

 10 August 2020

Release of Final Merit List

 12 August 2020

Release of Selection List

 28 August 2020

Document Verification of Selected Candidates

 31 August 2020

Who can apply for Bihar 94000 Teacher Vacancy?

  1. Candidates who have 8 months Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) from the National Institute of Open School (NIOS)
  2. Candidates who have passed TET or CTET (Central Teacher Eligibility Test) till November 2019
  3. Candidates should be 18 - 37 years of age.

How to download Bihar 94000 Teacher Vacancy Notification 2020?

We have shared below the direct link on which candidates can download the Notification in PDF file format directly:

Download Bihar 94000 Teacher Vacancy Notification PDF 2020

What is the selection process for Bihar Teacher 94000 Recruitment 2020?

The Education Department of Bihar will recruit candidates by preparing a merit list on the basis of applications submitted by candidates.

When will Bihar 94000 Teacher Merit List release?

The Merit list will be released on 23rd July 2020.

