BMC Recruitment 2020: 134 Vacancies for Staff Nurse and Pharmacist Posts

BMC Recruitment 2020: Bundelkhand Medical College, Sagar, Madhya Pradesh (BMC Sagar Medical College) has published a recruitment notification for the post of Staff Nurse & Pharmacist. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through official website of MP Online on or before 16 September 2020.
Important Dates
Last Date of Application - 16 September 2020
BMC Vacancy Details
- Staff Nurse - 125 Posts
- Pharmacist Grade 2 - 9 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for Staff Nurse and Pharmacist Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Staff Nurse - 12th passed with B.Sc. (Nursing) or General Nursing
- Pharmacist Grade 2 - 12th with Science and Diploma/Degree Pharmacy
Age Limit:
- Staff Nurse - 18 to 65 years
- Pharmacist Grade 2 - 18 to 62 years
Salary:
- Staff Nurse - Rs.28700
- Pharmacist Grade 2 - Rs.25300
How to Apply for BMC Staff Nurse and Pharmacist Recruitment 2020 ?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through official website of MP Online https://www.mponline.gov.in/ on or before 16 September 2020.