BMC Recruitment 2020: 134 Vacancies for Staff Nurse and Pharmacist Posts

BMC Recruitment 2020: Bundelkhand Medical College, Sagar, Madhya Pradesh (BMC Sagar Medical College) has published a recruitment notification for the post of Staff Nurse & Pharmacist. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through official website of MP Online on or before 16 September 2020.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 16 September 2020

BMC Vacancy Details

Staff Nurse - 125 Posts

Pharmacist Grade 2 - 9 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Staff Nurse and Pharmacist Posts

Educational Qualification:

Staff Nurse - 12th passed with B.Sc. (Nursing) or General Nursing

Pharmacist Grade 2 - 12th with Science and Diploma/Degree Pharmacy

Age Limit:

Staff Nurse - 18 to 65 years

Pharmacist Grade 2 - 18 to 62 years

Salary:

Staff Nurse - Rs.28700

Pharmacist Grade 2 - Rs.25300

How to Apply for BMC Staff Nurse and Pharmacist Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through official website of MP Online https://www.mponline.gov.in/ on or before 16 September 2020.

BMC Staff Nurse and Pharmacist Recruitment Notification PDF