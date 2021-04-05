BPSC 64th CCE 2021 Medical Test Released @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check Medical Selection List Here

BPSC 64th CCE 2021 Medical Test: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the BPSC 64th CCE 2021 Medical Test on its website. All such candidates who have appeared in the interview under 64th Combined Competitive Exam are eligible to appear for medical test.

According to the notice, the commission has decided to conduct the Medical Test at PMCH Patna on 09.04.2021 at 11.30 A.M. If any candidate unable to appear on the medical test on the scheduled date, no further chance will be given to any candidate.

All shortlisted candidates are required to appear for the medical test along with the interview call letter, medical certificate and a copy of a valid identity card. The candidates can check for more details on the official website. The list of selected candidates have been uploaded at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Candidates can download BPSC 64th CCE 2021 Medical Test Selection List by following the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website.i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in. Click on Important Notice: For 10 candidates who have appeared in the interview under 64th Combined Competitive Examination and have to appear for Medical Test at PMCH Patna on 09.04.2021 at 11.30 A.M flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Download BPSC 64thCCE 2021 Medical Test Selection List and save it for future reference.



Download BPSC 64th CCE 2021 Medical Test Date

The commission had conducted the BPSC 64th CCE Interview 2020 from 4th-11th January 2021 for 622 Candidates. Candidates can download BPSC 64th CCE 2021 Medical Test Selection List directly by clicking on the above link.

