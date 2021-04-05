Rifle Factory Ishapore Recruitment 2021 for 53 Apprentice Posts, Download OFB Notification @ofb.gov.in

Rifle Factory Ishapore Recruitment 2021: Rife Factory Ishapore, Ministry of Defence, Government of India has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Graduate & Technicians Apprentices under the National Apprentice Training Scheme (NATS). Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 30 April 2021.

A total of 53 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates having qualification of B.Tech in Mechanical, Electrical & Electronics/Instrumentation/Computer/IT Engineering or Diploma in Mechanical, Electrical & Electronics/Instrumentation/Computer/IT Engineering for enrolment as trainee Apprentices under National Apprentice Training Scheme (NATS) under Ministry of Human Resource Development, GOI can apply through the online mode. The details for the recruitment are given below.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of application: 15 March 2021

Last date for submission of application: 30 April 2021

Rifle Factory Ishapore Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Qualification Number of Post B.E./B.Tech in Mechanical Engg. 15 Posts B.E./B.Tech in Electrical Engg. 7 Posts B.E./B.Tech.in Electronics Instrumentation / Computer 5 Posts Diploma in Mechanical Engg. 14 Posts Diploma in Electrical Engg. 7 Posts Diploma in Electronics Instrumentation / Computer 5 Posts Total 53 Posts

Rifle Factory Ishapore Recruitment 2021 Stipend

The stipend shall be payable as per the following:-

For Graduate Engineers- Rs.9000/- p.m.

For Diploma Holders -Rs.8000/- p.m.

Rifle Factory Ishapore Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The candidates will be selected on the basis of the marks obtained at the time of acquiring BE/B.Tech or Diploma in relevant field.

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for Rifle Factory Ishapore Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode only on or before 30 April 2021. The candidate, who is enrolled as an Apprentice Trainee for training in Rifle Factory, Ishapore, is required to possess an Aadhar linked Bank Account in his own name and PAN Card to receive a stipend.