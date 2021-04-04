PFCL Recruitment 2021 for Assistant Manager, Deputy Manager and Other Posts, Apply Online @pfcindia.com

PFCL Recruitment 2021: Power Finance Corporation Ltd. (PFC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Officer, Asst Manager, Dy Manager, Dy Officer & Manager. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 23 April 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 23 April 2021

PFCL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Assistant Officer (Infrastructure Management)/E0– 1 Post

Assistant Officer (Application Development)/E0– 1 Post

Assistant Manager(IT Security)/E3- 1 Post

Deputy Manager (Disaster Recovery) / E4 - 1 Post

Deputy Officer(Legal) /E1 - 2 Posts

Deputy Officer(HR) /E1– 1 Post

Manager /E5 - 2 Posts

Manager (Rajbhasha) /E5- 1 Post

Dy. Manager (PR) /E4- 1 Post

PFC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Officer (Infrastructure Management)/E0– Post Graduate Degree M.Sc (IT) / Post Graduate Diploma in IT field, having minimum 55% marks OR Post Graduate Degree M.Com / M.Sc having minimum 55% marks AND Certification/ Diploma / Specialized course in IT field.

Assistant Officer (Application Development)/E0– Post Graduate Degree M.Sc (IT) / Post Graduate Diploma in IT field, having minimum 55% marks OR Post Graduate Degree M.Com / M.Sc having minimum 55% marks AND Certification/ Diploma / Specialized course in IT field.

Assistant Manager(IT Security)/E3- B.E./B.Tech. in CS/IT OR MCA/PGDCA(3 Years) Qualifications should be full time with minimum 60% marks in graduation & post-graduation level, as applicable.

Deputy Manager (Disaster Recovery) / E4 - MBA/M.E./M.Tech. in (CS/ IT/ E&C/ Electronics)

Deputy Officer(Legal) /E1 - Graduation in any discipline with LLB (3 years) from a recognized university with minimum 55% marks. OR 5-year Integrated Law Course with minimum 55% marks.

Deputy Officer(HR) /E1– Any Graduate with minimum Two years diploma in personnel management/HR from any recognized university/institute.

Manager /E5 -CA/CMA and graduation in any stream.

Manager (Rajbhasha) /E5- Post-Graduation in Hindi with English as a subject at graduation level or vice versa; or Post-Graduation with Hindi Medium in any subject and English as a subject at graduation level or vice-versa.

Dy. Manager (PR) /E4-Post Graduate Degree/ Diploma of two years duration in PR/ Mass Communication/ Journalism.

How to apply for PFC Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the aforesaid posts through the online mode through PFC's website i.e. www.pfcindia.com (career page) from 1000 hours on April 03, 2021 to 17.00 hours on April 23, 2021