Indian Army to recruit 14000 JCOs Soon, Check Eligibility, Selection Criteria & Details Here

Indian Army JCO Recruitment 2021: A discussion is ongoing for the recruitment of Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) directly in all arms of the service to fill approx 14000 officers posts in the army. According to this, the candidates will be directly hired for the post of Junior Commissioned Officer on the basis of a written exam. The exam will be conducted by UPSC which would be followed by an SSB Interview and a Medical Exam.

The proposal states that the selected candidates would be trained for one and half year before joining the units as Junior Commissioned Officers. Then, they would be promoted as officers up to the rank colonels based on their service experience and qualification.

As per reports, the proposal will be presented during the Army Commanders Conference which is likely to be held in May.

Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) are enrolled as officers or promoted to the officer posts on the basis of their performances and the ability to clear the exam. Currently, a few officers are enrolled as Religious Teacher and in certain technical arms such as corps of Engineer.

Eligibility Criteria for Junior Commissioned Officer Posts

Educational Qualification:

Junior Commissioned Officer Catering (Army Service Corps): 10+2 or equivalent exam and Diploma / Certificate Course of a duration of one year or more in Cookery / Hotel Management and Catering Tech from a recognized University / Food Craft Institute. AICTE recognition is not mandatory.

Junior Commissioned Officer Religious Teacher (All Arms): The minimum educational qualification for appointment to this special list of Junior Commissioned Officers (Religious Teacher) will be a Graduate in any discipline from a recognized university. In addition, the candidate must possess the following qualification according to the religious denomination of the individual.

Pandit and Pandit (Gorkha) for Gorkha Regiment.Hindu candidates with Acharya in Sanskrit(OR) Shastri in Sanskrit with one-year diploma in ‘Karam Kand’.



ii) Granthi: Sikh candidates with ‘Gyani’ in Punjabi



iii) Maulvi and Maulvi (Shia) for Ladakh Scouts: Muslim candidates with Maulvi Alim in Arabic or Adib Alim in Urdu.



iv) Padre. Any person who have been ordained priesthood by the appropriate ecclesiastical authority and is still on the approved list of the local Bishop.



v) Bodh Monk (Mahayana): Any person who has been ordained Monk/Buddhist Priest, by the Appropriate Authority. The term Appropriate Authority will mean Head Priest of the Monastery where the person has been initiated into priesthood. The head priest should be in possession of Geshe (PhD) of Khampa or Lopon or Rabjam with a proper certificate from the Monastery.

Selection Criteria for JCOs

The selection of Junior Commissioned Officers will be done on the basis of their performance in written test followed by an SSB Interview and a Medical Exam.