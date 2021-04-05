Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021 for 398 MO, Nurse & Others, Apply Online @suratmunicipal.gov.in

Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021: Surat Municipal Corporation has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer, Nurse, Ayah, Staff Nurse and Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 9 April 2021.

A total of 398 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can apply through the online mode at suratmunicipal.gov.in. The details for the recruitment are given below.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of application: 9 April 2021

Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Medical Officer - 91 Posts

Staff Nurse - 20 Posts

Nurse (ANM) - 77 Posts

Ward Boy - 104 Posts

Ayah - 106 Posts

Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Medical Officer - MBBS

Staff Nurse - GNM, B.Sc (Nursing)

Nurse (ANM) - GNM

Ward Boy - 10th Class

Ayah - 10th Class

Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021 Salary

Staff Nurse - 13,000/-

Nurse (ANM) -13,000/-

Ward Boy - 10,000/-

Ayah - 10,000/-

Download Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Online Application Link - to active soon

Official Website

How to apply for Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 9 April 2021. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

Latest Government Jobs:

Rifle Factory Ishapore Recruitment 2021 Notification Released for 53 Apprentice Posts, Download OFB Notification @ofb.gov.in

Indian Army to recruit 14000 JCOs Soon, Check Eligibility, Selection Criteria & Details Here