Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021 for 398 MO, Nurse & Others, Apply Online @suratmunicipal.gov.in
Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021 Notification is released at suratmunicipal.gov.in for 398 vacancies. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021: Surat Municipal Corporation has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer, Nurse, Ayah, Staff Nurse and Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 9 April 2021.
A total of 398 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can apply through the online mode at suratmunicipal.gov.in. The details for the recruitment are given below.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of application: 9 April 2021
Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Medical Officer - 91 Posts
- Staff Nurse - 20 Posts
- Nurse (ANM) - 77 Posts
- Ward Boy - 104 Posts
- Ayah - 106 Posts
Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Medical Officer - MBBS
- Staff Nurse - GNM, B.Sc (Nursing)
- Nurse (ANM) - GNM
- Ward Boy - 10th Class
- Ayah - 10th Class
Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021 Salary
- Staff Nurse - 13,000/-
- Nurse (ANM) -13,000/-
- Ward Boy - 10,000/-
- Ayah - 10,000/-
Download Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF
Online Application Link - to active soon
How to apply for Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 9 April 2021. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.
