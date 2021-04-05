Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021 for 398 MO, Nurse & Others, Apply Online @suratmunicipal.gov.in

Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021 Notification is released at suratmunicipal.gov.in for 398 vacancies. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Apr 5, 2021 16:31 IST
Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021
Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021: Surat Municipal Corporation has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer, Nurse, Ayah, Staff Nurse and Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 9 April 2021.

A total of 398 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can apply through the online mode at suratmunicipal.gov.in. The details for the recruitment are given below.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of application: 9 April 2021

Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Medical Officer - 91 Posts
  • Staff Nurse - 20 Posts
  • Nurse (ANM) - 77 Posts
  • Ward Boy - 104 Posts
  • Ayah - 106 Posts

Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021  Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Medical Officer - MBBS
  • Staff Nurse - GNM, B.Sc (Nursing)
  • Nurse (ANM) - GNM
  • Ward Boy - 10th Class
  • Ayah - 10th Class

Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021  Salary

  • Staff Nurse - 13,000/-
  • Nurse (ANM) -13,000/-
  • Ward Boy - 10,000/-
  • Ayah - 10,000/-

Download Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF  

Online Application Link - to active soon

Official Website

How to apply for  Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 9 April 2021. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

FAQ

What is the qualification required for ward boy and Ayah Posts in Surat Municipal Corporation R

The candidate must have 10th passed from a recognized Board.

How to apply for Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 9 April 2021. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

What is the last date for Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 9 April 2021.

How many vacancies will be recruited through Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021?

A total of 398 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process.

