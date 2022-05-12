BPSC Interview Letter 2022 Out for 66th CCE and Other Exams@bpsc.bih.nic.in, Download Link Here

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the Interview Admit Card for 66 Combined Competitive Exam and Lecturer posts on its official website-bpsc.bih.nic.in. Download link available here.

BPSC 66th CCE Interview Letter 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the Interview Admit Card for 66 Combined Competitive Exam and Lecturer posts. It is noted that Commission is set to conduct the interview for the 66 Combined Competitive Exam from 18 May 2022 onwards.

All those candidates who have qualified in the 66 Combined (Mains) Competitive Exam and Lecturer posts can download their Interview Admit Card available on the official website of BPSC-bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Commission has earlier released the interview schedule for the 66 Combined Competitive Exam which will be conducted between 18th May – 4th June, 2022. A total of 953 candidates appearing in interview round for the 66 Combined Competitive Exam.

Commission will conduct the interview for the post of Lecturer, Arts & Craft in Govt. Training Colleges Limited Competitive Examination (Advt. No. 08/2016) on on 13th-14th May, 2022.Interview for Lecturer post under Health & Physical Education in Govt. Training Colleges Limited Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 07/2016) is also scheduled on 13th-14th May, 2022.



Now candidates qualified for the interview round for the 66 Combined Competitive Exam and Lecturer posts as mentioned above can download their Admit Card from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download BPSC 66th CCE Interview Schedule 2022 Check Steps