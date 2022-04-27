BPSC 66th CCE Interview Schedule 2022 (Out) @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Know Admit Card Downloading Date

Bihar PSC has released the details interview schedule for the 66 Combined Competitive Exam on its official website-bpsc.bih.nic.in. Download PDF here.

BPSC 66th CCE Interview Schedule 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the details interview schedule for the 66 Combined Competitive Exam on its official website. Commission will commence the interview for the 66 Combined Competitive Exam from 18 May 2022. All those candidates who have qualified in the 66 Combined (Mains) Competitive Exam can check the BPSC 66th CCE Interview Schedule 2022 available on the official website of BPSC-bpsc.bih.nic.in.

It is noted that a total of 1828 candidates have successfully qualified for BPSC 66th CCE Mains 2022 and are able to appear for the interview round as per the selection process for the 66th Combined Competitive Examination.

Commission will conduct the interview for those qualified candidates from 18 May 2022 to 22 June 2022. Candidates will have to appear in the interview round as per their Roll Number/Dates as per the schedule with the essential documents and testimonials in original with them.

Commission will release the Admit Card for the BPSC 66th CCE Interview Schedule 2022 one week before the interview schedule on the official website. Candidates can download their Admit Card from the official website after providing their login credentials.

You can download the BPSC 66th CCE Interview Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download BPSC 66th CCE Interview Schedule 2022 Check Steps