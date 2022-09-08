BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card 2022 To Release On Sep 14 at bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check Exam Schedule

Bihar PSC has released the latest update for the 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination –2022 on its official website-bpsc.bih.nic.in.Download PDF here.

BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the latest update regarding the 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination –2022 on its official website. As per the update, Commission will conduct the 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination 2022 on 21 September 2022.

Commission will conduct the exam in single sitting across the state. All those candidates who have applied successfully for the 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination –2022 can check the BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update on its official website-bpsc.bih.nic.in.

As per the short notice released, Commission will conduct the 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination –2022 on 21 September 2022 from 12.00 PM to 02.00 P.M. in a single sittings across the state.

Commission will upload the BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card 2022 on 14 September 2022 on its official website. Candidates can download their Admit Card after providing their login credentials to the link, once it is available on the official website of BPSC.

It is noted that Bihar State Govt has agrees to conduct the BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2022 in old pattern i.e. on the same pattern as given by the Commission during the application process.

Earlier Commission had conducted the BPSC 67 Combined Preliminary Exam 2022 on 08th May 2022 but was cancelled due to paper leak issue.

A total 802 posts are to be filled through BPSC 67th Combined Competitive Exam 2022 including General Administration Department of Bihar Civil Services (Subdivision Officer), Deputy Superintendent of Police, Revenue Officer, Labor Superintendent, Tax Assistant Commissioner, Assistant Planning Officer and other posts.