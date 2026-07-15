BPSC PO Question Paper 2026: Download Paper 1 & Paper 2 Subject-Wise Paper PDF Here

BPSC APO Question Paper 2026: The BPSC PO (Prosecution Officer) Exam 2026 is held today, 15 July 2026. Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) conducted the exam to select candidates for Prosecution Officer posts under the state prosecution service for a total of 300 PO posts. Today’s Prelims exam is being conducted in two shifts; the first shift is for General Studies Paper from 10 AM to 12 PM, while the second shift is for Law Paper from 2:30 PM to 4: 30 PM, with a total of 100 marks each. As the both shifts are over, Candidates who appeared in the1st shift of the exam can download the question paper PDF from this article to check their performance and prepare better for future attempts.

BPSC PO Question Paper Highlights

BPSC is conducting the PO Prelims exam today, 15 July, 2026, across various centers in Bihar. Candidates can check all the information regarding the BPSC PO exam 2026 from the table below: