BPSC PO Question Paper 2026: Download Paper 1 & Paper 2 Subject-Wise Paper PDF Here
BPSC conducted the Prosecution Officer exam successfully today, 15 July 2026. The examination is scheduled to be held in Two shifts, Paper 1 (GK) is in Morning and Paper 2 (Law) is in Afternoon. As today’s exam concludes,candidades can check the question papers in this article.
Key Points
- BPSC PO (Prosecution Officer) Prelims Exam 2026 was conducted on July 15, 2026.
- The exam was held by BPSC for 300 Prosecution Officer posts.
- Conducted in two shifts, question papers for both are now available for download.
BPSC APO Question Paper 2026: The BPSC PO (Prosecution Officer) Exam 2026 is held today, 15 July 2026. Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) conducted the exam to select candidates for Prosecution Officer posts under the state prosecution service for a total of 300 PO posts. Today’s Prelims exam is being conducted in two shifts; the first shift is for General Studies Paper from 10 AM to 12 PM, while the second shift is for Law Paper from 2:30 PM to 4: 30 PM, with a total of 100 marks each. As the both shifts are over, Candidates who appeared in the1st shift of the exam can download the question paper PDF from this article to check their performance and prepare better for future attempts.
BPSC PO Question Paper Highlights
BPSC is conducting the PO Prelims exam today, 15 July, 2026, across various centers in Bihar. Candidates can check all the information regarding the BPSC PO exam 2026 from the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)
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Exam Name
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Prosecution Officer Prelims Exam 2026
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Exam Date
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15 July 2026
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Exam mode
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Offline (OMR)
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Shift 1 Paper
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General Knowledge
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Shift 1 Timing
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10 AM - 12 PM
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Shift 2 Paper
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Law
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Shift Timing
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2:30 to 4:30 PM
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Total Vacancies
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300 PO Posts
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Official website
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bpsc.bihar.gov.in
BPSC PO Question Paper 2026 Download PDF
As the exam is over. Candidates who appeared in exam for the General Knowledge papers and Law paper can download the PDF using the direct link given below. The question paper helps candidates cross-check their answers and analyze the difficulty level of the exam. Downloading the question paper is also useful for upcoming exams as it gives an idea of the exam pattern and important topics.
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BPSC PO Question Paper 2026 - General Knowledge
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BPSC PO Question Paper 2026 - Law
Steps to Download BPSC PO Question Paper 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to easily download the BPSC PO exam question paper from the official website of BPSC:
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Visit the official website of BPSC, bpsc.bihar.gov.in.
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On the homepage, click on the "Exam Dashboard" link.
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Select the “BPSC PO Prelims Exam 2026” link.
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Click on the question paper link for the GK and Law paper.
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The question paper PDF will open on the screen.
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Download and save the PDF for future reference.
Benefits of Solving the BPSC PO Question Paper
Solving the BPSC PO question paper helps candidates know the exam pattern. It also helps them to prepare for upcoming exams by practicing similar questions. Regular practice with previous shift papers also improves time management, accuracy, and speed for other exams.
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It helps candidates to estimate their probable marks and performance.
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It gives a clear idea of the question pattern and difficulty level.
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It is useful for candidates appearing in the upcoming exam.
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It helps in improving time management skills for the exam.
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It builds confidence for future stages of the exam.
Candidates who appreared in the 1st shift of BPSC PO exam 2026 for General Knowledge can check these above mentioned question paper to check your attempted questions and calculate your approximate marks. It also help candidates who are preparing for upcoming exams to understand the exam pattern and question weightage.
Also check BPSC PO Expected Cut Off 2026
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com