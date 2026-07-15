BPSC PO Cut Off 2026: Check Category-Wise Expected & Previous Year Cut Off Marks Here
BPSC PO Cut Off 2026: The BPSC had conducted the Prosecution Officer Preliminary Examination on 15 July 2026. The candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the expected cut off marks in this article. The official cut off marks will be released with the results.
Key Points
- BPSC PO 2026 expected cut-off ranges provided for various categories.
- BPSC PO 2020 actual cut-off marks are listed for comparison.
- Cut-off marks are influenced by candidate numbers, vacancies, and reservation policy.
BPSC PO Cut Off 2026: The BPSC PO cut off marks are the minimum qualifying marks that the candidates are required to score in order to be shortlisted for the next stage of the recruitment process. The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) conducts the examination for the recruitment of Prosecution Officers. The prelims exam was conducted today in two shifts for General Studies and Law paper. The official cut off marks are released alongside the results. Meanwhile, the candidates can check the expected marks to gauge their chances of qualifying the prelims stage. These marks are curated based on the past year trends by our experts. Candidates should note that these are just the expected cut off marks based on previous year trends and the official cut off may vary.
BPSC PO Expected Cut Off 2026
BPSC PO expected cut off marks are the benchmark scores that the candidates must obtain in order to be considered eligible to appear for the next stage of the recruitment process, which in this case is the Main examination. Preliminary examination is the screening exam which is used to shortlist the candidates for Mains. The marks obtained in the prelims are not used to prepare the final merit list. Check the category-wise expected cut off marks here.
|
Category
|
Expected Cut Off Marks (Out of 200)
|
UR (General)
|
130-135
|
UR (Female)
|
120-125
|
EWS
|
75-82
|
SC
|
38-42
|
ST
|
45-50
|
BC
|
66-72
BPSC PO Previous Year Cut Off
The previous year cut off marks helps the candidates in analysing their performance through the previous year trend. This also helps in predicting the cut off marks for the current cycle. Check the BPSC PO previous year cut off marks for the year 2020.
|
Category
|
Cut Off Marks (Out of 200)
|
UR (General)
|
138.70
|
UR (Female)
|
125.00
|
EWS
|
83.87
|
SC
|
48.50
|
ST
|
52.00
|
BC
|
88.37
Factors Determining BPSC PO Cut Off Marks
There are a number of factors which affect the cut off marks. These are:
-
Number of Candidates: If the number of candidates are high, then the cut off will remain high to shortlist the candidates.
-
Number of Vacancies: If the number of vacancies are high, then the cut off remains low and vice-versa.
-
Reservation Policy: The cut off marks vary category-wise. If there are less seats available for a particular category and the number of applicants are more, then cut off will remain high.
Check BPSC PO Exam Analysis 2026
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.