BPSC PO Cut Off 2026: Check Category-Wise Expected & Previous Year Cut Off Marks Here

BPSC PO Cut Off 2026: The BPSC PO cut off marks are the minimum qualifying marks that the candidates are required to score in order to be shortlisted for the next stage of the recruitment process. The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) conducts the examination for the recruitment of Prosecution Officers. The prelims exam was conducted today in two shifts for General Studies and Law paper. The official cut off marks are released alongside the results. Meanwhile, the candidates can check the expected marks to gauge their chances of qualifying the prelims stage. These marks are curated based on the past year trends by our experts. Candidates should note that these are just the expected cut off marks based on previous year trends and the official cut off may vary.

BPSC PO expected cut off marks are the benchmark scores that the candidates must obtain in order to be considered eligible to appear for the next stage of the recruitment process, which in this case is the Main examination. Preliminary examination is the screening exam which is used to shortlist the candidates for Mains. The marks obtained in the prelims are not used to prepare the final merit list. Check the category-wise expected cut off marks here.

Category Expected Cut Off Marks (Out of 200) UR (General) 130-135 UR (Female) 120-125 EWS 75-82 SC 38-42 ST 45-50 BC 66-72

BPSC PO Previous Year Cut Off

The previous year cut off marks helps the candidates in analysing their performance through the previous year trend. This also helps in predicting the cut off marks for the current cycle. Check the BPSC PO previous year cut off marks for the year 2020.