BPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022: Apply Online @bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor for Computer Science & Engineering Discipline, against advertisement number 07/2022. Candidates can apply online from 09 to 28 September 2022 on the commission website which is bpsc.bih.nic.in.
Interested candidates should be a graduate in the engineering stream. They should also hold Ph.D in relevant/Appropriate Branchesas per UGC guidelines. Other details related to the post are given below:
BPSC Assistant Professor Notification Download
BPSC Assistant Professor Important Dates
Starting Date of Online Application - 09 September 2022
Last Date of Online Application - 28 September 2022
Vacancy Details for BPSC Assistant Professor 2022
|
Name of the Post
|
UR
|
EWS
|
EBC
|
OBC
|
BC Female
|
SC
|
ST
|
Total
|
Assistant Professor, Computer Science & Engineering
|
83
|
21
|
38
|
24
|
06
|
34
|
02
|
208
Eligibility Criteria for for BPSC Assistant Professor 2022
Educational Qualification:
B.E/B.Tech/B.S/B.Sc (Eneg.) and M.E/M.Tech/M.S or integrated M.Tech in Computer science and Engg. with first class or Equivalent in any one of the degrees.
Ph. D in netevant/Approprlate Branch.
BPSC Assistant Professor 2022 Age Limit:
22 to 65 years
Selection Process for BPSC Assistant Professor 2022
The selection will be done on the basis of:
- Academic Record and Research Performance -20 Marks
- Evaluation of domain knowledge and Teaching Skill through written examlnation (Objective) - 40 Marks
- Interview - Weightage-15 Marks
- For Assistant Professor engaged on Contract Basis -25 Marks
How to Apply for for BPSC Assistant Professor 2022
Candidates can apply online on BPSC website by clicking on the application link. The link will be activated from 09 September 2022 to 28 September 2022.