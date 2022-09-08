BPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022: Apply Online @bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission is filling up 200+ vacancies for Assistant Professors in Computer Science & Engineering Discipline. Details Here.

BPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor for Computer Science & Engineering Discipline, against advertisement number 07/2022. Candidates can apply online from 09 to 28 September 2022 on the commission website which is bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Interested candidates should be a graduate in the engineering stream. They should also hold Ph.D in relevant/Appropriate Branchesas per UGC guidelines. Other details related to the post are given below:

BPSC Assistant Professor Notification Download

BPSC Assistant Professor Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 09 September 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 28 September 2022

Vacancy Details for BPSC Assistant Professor 2022

Name of the Post

UR EWS EBC OBC BC Female SC ST Total Assistant Professor, Computer Science & Engineering 83 21 38 24 06 34 02 208

Eligibility Criteria for for BPSC Assistant Professor 2022

Educational Qualification:

B.E/B.Tech/B.S/B.Sc (Eneg.) and M.E/M.Tech/M.S or integrated M.Tech in Computer science and Engg. with first class or Equivalent in any one of the degrees.

Ph. D in netevant/Approprlate Branch.

BPSC Assistant Professor 2022 Age Limit:

22 to 65 years

Selection Process for BPSC Assistant Professor 2022

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Academic Record and Research Performance -20 Marks Evaluation of domain knowledge and Teaching Skill through written examlnation (Objective) - 40 Marks Interview - Weightage-15 Marks For Assistant Professor engaged on Contract Basis -25 Marks

How to Apply for for BPSC Assistant Professor 2022

Candidates can apply online on BPSC website by clicking on the application link. The link will be activated from 09 September 2022 to 28 September 2022.