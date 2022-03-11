BPSC Recruitment 2022 for 107 Assistant Town Planning Supervisor Posts, Apply Online @bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC Assistant Town Planning Supervisor Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on bpsc.bih.nic.in. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.

BPSC Recruitment 2022 Notification for Assistant Town Planning Supervisor: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Town Planning Supervisor under Urban Development and Housing Development Dept., Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. No. 03/2022). Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can submit applications through online mode from 15 March to 6 April 2022. However, the last date for submitting the applications through speed post is 20 April 2022.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 15 March 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 6 April 2022

BPSC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Assistant Town Planning Supervisor - 107 Posts

BPSC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Bachelor of Planning/Post Graduate Diploma Course in Remote Sensing and GIS/Master in Planning/Master in Town Planning/Master in Regional Planning/Master in Urban Planning/Master in City Planning/Master in Urban Planning/Master in City Planning/Master in Country Planning or equivalent qualification from a recognized University.

BPSC Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

The candidates between the age group of 21 to 37 years are eligible to apply. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

BPSC Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test only. There will be no interview session.

How to apply for BPSC Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can apply online from 15 March 2022 to 6 April 2022. After the submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

Steps to apply online

Visit the official website.i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in. Click on the apply online link. Register yourself and submit the application form. Download BPSC Recruitment 2022 Application Form and save it for future reference.

BPSC Recruitment 2022 Application Fee