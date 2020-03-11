BPSC Bihar Judicial Service Exam 2020: Application process, Dates, Eligibility, Syllabus, Pattern, Notification PDF

BPSC Judicial Service Exam 2020: Bihar Public Service Commission has released the official notification PDF for the 31st BPSC Bihar Judicial Services Exam at bpsc.bih.nic.in for the recruitment of 221 vacancies to the post of Civil Judge. The online application process for the 31st Bihar Judicial Service Competetive Exam begins on 12 March 2020 and concludes on 28 March 2020. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the direct link provided below. But first, have a look at the complete details of the BPSC Judicial Services Notification such as Application process, Exam Dates, Eligibility Criteria, Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Cut off Marks and Result details.

The BPSC conducts the Bihar Judicial Service Exam every year for the recruitment of civil judges. The BPSC Judicial Service recruitment is carried out in three phases – Prelims, Mains and Interview. 31st edition of the BPSC Judicial Service Exam will be conducted in Pen-Paper mode. In BPSC Judicial Service Prelims exam, objective type - Multiple Choice Questions will be asked.

Let's have a look at the BPSC Bihar Judicial Service Exam below:

BPSC Judicial Service Exam 2020 - Important Dates

Event Date Start of Online Registration & Application 12 March 2020 Last date of online registration 28 March 2020 Last Date of paying Application Fees 3 April 2020 Last Date of Application Process 13 April 2020 Issue of admit card May - June 2020 Bihar Judicial Service Prelims Exam Date July 2020 Bihar Judicial Service Mains Exam Date September 2020

Note: The official exam dates will be revealed soon at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC Bihar Judicial Service Exam - Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: In order to appear for the BiharJudicial Service Exam 2020, candidates must have an LLB or equivalent degree from an institute that is recognized by the Bar Council of India.

Age Limit: The lower age limit is 22 years and upper age limit is 35 years for appearing at BPSC Judicial Service Exam. The age relaxation for the OBC category candidates is 3 years and for SC/ST Category is 5 years.

Other: Candidates with the permanent domicile of Bihar and those who belong to reserved category will be offered relaxation in the upper age limit.

BPSC Bihar Judicial Service Online Application Process

Candidates must follow the below-mentioned steps to fill the BPSC Judicial Services Online Application Form:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission & click on the application form link

Step 2: Fill all the relevant details such as name, address, educational qualifications and other details

Step 3: Upload scanned passport size photograph and signature in the prescribed format and size

Step 4: Pay the application fee

BPSC Judicial Service Application Fee: The application fee for the general category candidates is Rs. 600 and for the reserved category candidates is Rs. 150.

BPSC Judicial Service Admit Card

After evaluation of all the application forms, the exam board of BPSC will issue the admit card to eligible candidates. The admit card will be issued by BPSC on its official website. In general, admit cards for BPSC Judicial Service Exam are issued two weeks before the exam date. Candidates need to visit the official website, click on the admit card link, fill in the required user credentials and download their admit card. After downloading the admit card, candidates should take a printout and carry it without fail at the time of examination.

BPSC Judicial Service Selection Process 2020

The BPSC Judicial Service Exam is conducted in three phases. Each phase is a deciding factor for the candidate to appear for the next phase. These phases are -

- Preliminary Exam

- Main Exam

- Interview

Bihar Judicial Service Exam Pattern 2020

BPSC Judicial Service Prelims Exam Pattern

Paper Subject Marks Paper 1 General Studies 100 marks Paper 2 Law 150 marks

BPSC Judicial Service Mains Exam Pattern:

Subjects Total Marks General Knowledge including current affairs 150 Elementary General Science 100 General Hindi 100 General English 100 Law of Evidence and Procedure 150

Note: General Hindi and General English papers are qualifying in nature. Candidates need to obtain minimum 30 marks in these papers to qualify the Mains exam. The marks of these two papers will not be counted for the final merit list.

For Mains Exam, candidates need to choose 3 subjects out of the following five optional subjects:

- Constitution and Administrative Law of India

- Hindu Law and Muhammadan Law

- Law of Transfer of Property and Principle of Equity, Law of Trust and Specific Relief

- Law of Contract and Torts

- Commercial Law

BPSC Judicial Service Interview 2020

Candidates who qualify the Mains Exam will be called for personal interview round, which carries 100 marks. Candidates need to score minimum 35% marks in the interview to make it to the Merit List.

BPSC Judicial Service Syllabus 2020

BPSC Judicial Service Prelims Syllabus General Knowledge including current affairs Elementary General Science Law of Evidence and Procedure Constitutional and Administrative Law of India Hindu Law and Muhammadan Law Law of Transfer of Property Principles of Equity Law of Trusts and Specific Relief Law of Contracts and Torts Commercial Law BPSC Judicial Service Mains Syllabus Subject Syllabus General English It tests candidates’ understanding of English Language and his or her ability to write in English. In this section, questions asked are an unseen passage for summary or précis writing, letter writing and others. General knowledge Indian History, Culture, Geography, Polity, Current events, Currencies & Capitals & static GK Elementary General Science It tests matters of everyday observation and experience in scientific aspects Law of Evidence and Procedure Indian Evidence Act (1872) Civil Procedure Code (1908) Arbitration and Conciliation Act of 1996 Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 Provincial Small Cause Courts Act Constitutional and Administrative Law of India Constitution of India - Article 1 to 395 and Schedules Administrative Law of India and Delegated Legislation Control of Delegated Legislation - Judicial &Legislative Fair Hearing; Rules of Natural Justice; Rules Against Bias; Audi Alteram Partem Tribunals and Quasi-Judicial Authorities; Judicial Control over them Regulatory Authorities Judicial Review of Administrative Action Writ Jurisdiction and Statutory Judicial Remedies, Scope, Extent & Distinction Public Interest Litigation Tortuous Liability of State and Compensation Promissory Estoppel, Legitimate Expectation & Doctrine of Proportionality Government Contracts Ombudsman Law of Contracts and Torts Indian Contract Act General Principles of Liabilities Remedies, Nuisance False Imprisonment Injuries to Domestic and Contractual Relations Wrongful Dismissal Defamation The Rule in Rylands Yrs. Fletcher Deceit Conspiracy Malicious Prosecution Commercial Law Sale of Goods, Negotiable Instruments, Company Law and Partnership

BPSC Judicial Service Result 2020

The result for BPSC Judicial Service Exam will be declared in a step-by-step process. First of all, the result of Pre Exam will be declared on the official website of BPSC. Then, after the commencement of the Main Exam, the result will be declared on the website of BPSC. The final result will be declared after the final interview round. Therefore, candidates need to stay updated and visit the official website of BPSC on a regular basis to get timely information.

BPSC Judicial Service Cut Off 2020 - Minimum Qualifying Marks

Have a look at the minimum qualifying marks for Bihar Judicial Service Prelims and Mains exam below:

Minimum Qualifying Marks for BPSC Judicial Services Prelims Exam:

GEN/Reserved Category: 45%

SC/ST/OBC/PwD/Unreserved: 40%

Minimum Qualifying Marks for BPSC Judicial Services Mains Exam: Female candidates, PwD candidates and Reserved category candidates need to obtain 5% less marks in comparison to General and Unreserved category candidates.

