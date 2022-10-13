BPSC MVI Result 2022 (Out) For Motor Vehicle Inspector Post at bpsc.bih.nic.in, Download PDF

Bihar PSC has declared the final result for the Motor Vehicle Inspector post on its official website-bpsc.bih.nic.in. Download PDF.

BPSC Motor Vehicle Inspector Result 2022 Download Link: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the final result for the Motor Vehicle Inspector Competitive Examination on its official website. Candidates appeared in the various round of selection process for the Motor Vehicle Inspector Competitive Examination can download the final result from the official website of BPSC-bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Commission has uploaded the PDF of the qualified list of candidates for the Motor Vehicle Inspector post on its official website. However you can download the BPSC MVI Result 2022 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: BPSC Motor Vehicle Inspector Result 2022





As per the short notice released, Commission had conducted the interview for the candidates qualified in the written exam from 12 July to 16 July 2022. A total of 218 candidates were appeared in the interview round for the Motor Vehicle Inspector post.

Based on the performance of the candidates in the written exam/interview round, Commission has uploaded the merit list of total 216 candidates finally selected for the Motor Vehicle Inspector post.

Candidates can check their result available on the official website after following the steps given below.



How to Download BPSC Motor Vehicle Inspector Result 2022

Visit the official website of BPSC.i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'Final Results: Motor Vehicle Inspector Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 06/2020) 2' flashing on the homepage. You will get the PDF of the BPSC Motor Vehicle Inspector Result 2022 in a new window. Download and save BPSC Motor Vehicle Inspector Result 2022 for future reference.

It is noted that Commission had commenced the entire selection process to recruit 90 post of Motor Vehicle Inspector against Advt. No. 06/2020.