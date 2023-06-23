BPSC Teacher Exam Date 2023 Released For 1,70,461 Posts: Check Detailed Exam Schedule Here

BPSC Teacher Exam Schedule 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the exam date for the 1,70,461 School Teacher posts on its official website- https://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in . Check exam schedule.

BPSC Teacher Exam Schedule 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the exam date for the School Teacher posts on its official website. The Commission will be conducting the written exam for the 1,70,461 School Teacher posts from August 24, 2023 onwards. Candidates applied for the post of School Teacher including Primary Teacher (Class 1 to 5), Secondary Teacher (Class 9-10), and Post Graduate Teacher (Class 11-12) can check the detailed exam schedule from the official website of BPSC-https://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC Teacher Exam Schedule 2023: Overview

Tentative Teacher Exam Schedule: August 24 to 27, 2023

The Commission will upload the detailed exam programme for these posts in due course of time on its official website.



BPSC Teacher Exam Schedule 2023: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link "Important Notice: Dates of Commencement of School Teacher Written (Objective) Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 26/2023) n" on the homepage.

Step 3: Now the pdf will appear on the screen and candidates can check the exam schedule.

Step 4: Download and save it for future reference.

It is noted that the BPSC has launched the recruitment drive for the 1,70,461 School Teacher posts including Primary Teacher (Class 1 to 5), Secondary Teacher (Class 9-10), and Post Graduate Teacher (Class 11-12) under the Education Department, Govt. of Bihar. Closing date of application for this recruitment drive is July 12, 2023.

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of a written examination in objective mode. Questions for the written test will be asked in Language and General Studies subjects.