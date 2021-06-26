BSF Group B & C Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT, Apply for 220 Paramedical & Veterinary Staff Posts @bsf.gov.in

What is the age limit required for BSF SI Staff Recruitment 2021?

The candidate must be between the age group of 21 to 30 years.

What is the qualification required for BSF Constable Recruitment 2021?

The candidate must be 10th class passed from a recognized board. Two years of experience in handling of animals from government veterinary hospital or dispensary of veterinary college or government farm.

What is the qualification required for BSF HC Veterinary Recruitment 2021?

12th class from a recognized board; possessing minimum one year course in veterinary stock assistant from any recognized board and having at least one year of post-qualification experience.

How to apply for BSF Group B & C Recruitment 2021?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at bsf.gov.in. The online application will be ended within 30 days (26 July 2021) from the release date of advertisement in Employment Newspaper.

What is the qualification required for BSF SI Recruitment 2021?

The candidate must be a 10+2 or equivalent pass from a recognized board and holding a Degree/Diploma in General Nursing Programme; Registration as General Nurse and Midwife with central or State Nursing Council.

What is the last date for application submission for BSF Group B & C Recruitment 2021?

The candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format within 30 days (26 July 2021) from the release date of advertisement in Employment Newspaper.

How many vacancies will be recruited through BSF Group B & C Recruitment 2021?

A total of 220 vacancies will be recruited in Group B and C for Paramedical Staff and Veterinary Staff in Boarder Security Force, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.