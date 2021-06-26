BSF Group B & C Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT, Apply for 220 Paramedical & Veterinary Staff Posts @bsf.gov.in

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

BSF Recruitment 2021 Notification has been released at bsf.gov.in for engagement for Paramedical Staff and Veterinary Staff in Boarder Security Force, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Jun 26, 2021 18:28 IST
BSF Recruitment 2021 Notification: Border Security Force has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Aircraft Mechanic (ASI), Assistant Radio Mechanic (ASI), Constable (Store Man) and Others. The candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format within 30 days (26 July 2021) from the release date of advertisement in the Employment Newspaper.

A total of 220 vacancies will be recruited in Group B and C for Paramedical Staff and Veterinary Staff in Border Security Force, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India. The applications will be accepted through online mode only. The candidates are required to log in at bsf.gov.in for submission of the application. The candidates can go through this article to know the eligibility criteria, selection criteria, educational qualification, age limit and other details about the recruitment drive.

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of online application: 30 days (26 July 2021) from the release date of advertisement in Employment Newspaper.

BSF Group B & C Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Total No. Of Posts - 220 Vacancies

  • SI (Staff Nurse)- 37 Posts
  • ASI Operation Theatre Technician (Group C Post) - 1 Post
  • ASI Laboratory Technician (Group C Post) - 28 Posts
  • CT (Ward Boy/Ward Girl/Aya) Group C Post - 9 Posts
  • HC (Veterinary) Group C Post - 20 Posts
  • Constable (Kennelman) Group C Post - 15 Posts

BSF Group B & C Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • SI (Staff Nurse)- 10+2 or equivalent; Degree/Diploma in General Nursing Programme; Registration as General Nurse and Midwife with central or State Nursing Council.
  • ASI Operation Theatre Technician (Group C Post) - 10+ 2 with Science or its equivalent plus Diploma in Operation Technique or certificate in relevant subject from an institute recognized by the central or the state government.
  • ASI Laboratory Technician (Group C Post) - 10+ 2 with Science or its equivalent from a recognized Board or institution; Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology from a recognized Institution of the central or the state government.
  • CT (Ward Boy/Ward Girl/Aya) Group C Post - Pass in Matriculation or equivalent from a recognized board; two years of work experience in respective trades or one-year certificate course from a recognized industrial training institute or vocational institute with at least one year experience in the trade or two years diploma from a recognized Industrial Training Institute in the trade or similar trade.
  • HC (Veterinary) Group C Post - 12th class from a recognized board; possessing minimum one year course in veterinary stock assistant from any recognized board and having at least one year of post-qualification experience.
  • Constable (Kennelman) Group C Post - 10th class from a recognized board. Two years of experience in handling animals from government veterinary hospital or dispensary of veterinary college or government farm.

BSF Group B & C Recruitment 2021  Age Limit

  • SI (Staff Nurse)- 21 to 30 years
  • ASI Operation Theatre Technician (Group C Post) - 20 to 25 years
  • ASI Laboratory Technician (Group C Post) - 18 to 25 years
  • CT (Ward Boy/Ward Girl/Aya) Group C Post - 18 to 23 years
  • HC (Veterinary) Group C Post - 18 to 25 years
  • Constable (Kennelman) Group C Post - 18 to 25 years

BSF Group B & C Recruitment 2021 Salary

  • SI (Staff Nurse)- Level 6 (Rs. 35,400 - Rs. 1,12,400/-)
  • ASI Operation Theatre Technician (Group C Post) - Level 5 (Rs. 29,200 - 92,300/-)
  • ASI Laboratory Technician (Group C Post) - Level 5 (Rs. 29,200 - 92,300/-)
  • CT (Ward Boy/Ward Girl/Aya) Group C Post - Level 3 (Rs. 21,700 - 69,100/-)
  • HC (Veterinary) Group C Post -  Level 4 (Rs. 25,500 - 81,100/-)
  • Constable (Kennelman) Group C Post- Level 3 (Rs. 21,700 - 69,100/-)

Download BSF Group B & C Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for BSF Group B & C Recruitment 2021
Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at bsf.gov.in. The online application will be ended within 30 days (26 July 2021) from the release date of advertisement in the Employment Newspaper.

FAQ

What is the age limit required for BSF SI Staff Recruitment 2021?

The candidate must be between the age group of 21 to 30 years.

What is the qualification required for BSF Constable Recruitment 2021?

The candidate must be 10th class passed from a recognized board. Two years of experience in handling of animals from government veterinary hospital or dispensary of veterinary college or government farm.

What is the qualification required for BSF HC Veterinary Recruitment 2021?

12th class from a recognized board; possessing minimum one year course in veterinary stock assistant from any recognized board and having at least one year of post-qualification experience.

How to apply for BSF Group B & C Recruitment 2021?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at bsf.gov.in. The online application will be ended within 30 days (26 July 2021) from the release date of advertisement in Employment Newspaper.

What is the qualification required for BSF SI Recruitment 2021?

The candidate must be a 10+2 or equivalent pass from a recognized board and holding a Degree/Diploma in General Nursing Programme; Registration as General Nurse and Midwife with central or State Nursing Council.

What is the last date for application submission for BSF Group B & C Recruitment 2021?

The candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format within 30 days (26 July 2021) from the release date of advertisement in Employment Newspaper.

How many vacancies will be recruited through BSF Group B & C Recruitment 2021?

A total of 220 vacancies will be recruited in Group B and C for Paramedical Staff and Veterinary Staff in Boarder Security Force, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.
