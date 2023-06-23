BSF HCM Answer Key 2023: Check Latest Updates Here

BSF HCM Answer Key 2023: Border Security Force (BSF) conducted the exam for the post of Head Constable (Ministerial) on 17 and 18 June 2023. Now, the police force will release the answer key of the exam. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the latest updates regarding the BSF Answer Key in this article.
BSF HCM Answer Key Link is provided below. The candidates can log in to the link and check the status of the answer key.
|BSF HCM Login
|Click Here
How to Download BSF HCM Answer Key 2023
Step 1: Go to the official website of BSF
Step 2: Click on the answer key link
Step 3: Login into the link using their details such as roll number and date of birth