BSF Paramedical Admit Card 2023: Check Latest Updates Here

BSF Paramedical Admit Card 2023 will be released soon by the Border Security Force (BSF). Check the Latest Updates Here

BSF Paramedical Admit Card 2023: Directorate General, Border Security Force (BSF) has completed the registration process for the recruitment of 64 Para Medical Staff. The registration was done in the month of February and March 2023. Now BSF will hold a written exam for all the applicants. The candidates are advised to keep track of the official website for the latest updates.

The candidates can check the steps to download BSF Paramedical Admit Card, BSF Exam Pattern and Other Details below:

BSF Login Link

How to Download BSF Paramedical Admit Card 2023 ?

The candidates can check details regarding the paramedical admit card 2023. The candidates can check details below:

Step 1: Visit the website of the BSF - rectt.bsf.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: Enter your details

Step 4: Download BSF Paramedical Admit Card