BSNL JTO Exam Date 2026 OUT: Check Complete Schedule PDF Download Here

BSNL JTO Exam Date 2026: The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has officially released the examination schedule for the Junior Telecom Officer (Telecom) Direct Recruitment 2026. As per the official schedule announced the Computer Based Test (CBT) would be held on August 23, 2026 (Sunday). Candidates who have applied can now check the exam dates by visiting the official website of BSNL at bsnlregistration.ibtexamination.com. The recruitment drive will fill 100 vacancies for the JTO (Telecom) post. These openings are distributed across various circles and categories. Candidates will be able to download their admit card few dates before the exam by entering the username and password.

BSNL JTO Exam Date 2026

The BSNL will be conducting the CBT exam for JTO posts on August 23, 2026. The admit card is expected to be released 4 to 5 days before the commencement of the examination. The notification was issued under the advertisement number BSNLCO-11/12(11)/1/2026-RECTT-CO. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website at externalexam.bsnl.co.in.