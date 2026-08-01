BSNL JTO Exam Date 2026 OUT: Check Complete Schedule PDF Download Here
BSNL has announced the JTO Telecom CBT Exam Date 2026 . Candidates can check the official schedule and download the exam notice PDF from the BSNL website. The admit card is expected to be released 4 to 5 days before the examination. Read the complete article to know more about exam related information.
Key Points
- The BSNL JTO Computer Based Test (CBT) will be held on August 23, 2026.
- The recruitment drive aims to fill 100 Junior Telecom Officer (JTO) vacancies.
- Admit cards are expected to be released around August 19, 2026.
BSNL JTO Exam Date 2026: The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has officially released the examination schedule for the Junior Telecom Officer (Telecom) Direct Recruitment 2026. As per the official schedule announced the Computer Based Test (CBT) would be held on August 23, 2026 (Sunday). Candidates who have applied can now check the exam dates by visiting the official website of BSNL at bsnlregistration.ibtexamination.com. The recruitment drive will fill 100 vacancies for the JTO (Telecom) post. These openings are distributed across various circles and categories. Candidates will be able to download their admit card few dates before the exam by entering the username and password.
BSNL JTO Exam Date 2026
The BSNL will be conducting the CBT exam for JTO posts on August 23, 2026. The admit card is expected to be released 4 to 5 days before the commencement of the examination. The notification was issued under the advertisement number BSNLCO-11/12(11)/1/2026-RECTT-CO. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website at externalexam.bsnl.co.in.
BSNL JTO Recruitment 2026 Highlights
The BSNL will fill 100 JTO posts across various circles and categories. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below-
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL)
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Post Name
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Junior Telecom Officer (JTO)
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Advertisement No.
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BSNLCO-11/12(11)/1/2026-RECTT-CO
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Number of Vacancies
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100
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Exam Date
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August 23, 2026 (Sunday)
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Admit Card Release Date
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19 August 2026 (Expected)
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Official Website
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bsnl.co.in
BSNL JTO Exam Date 2026 Notice PDF
The candidates who have applied for the BSNL Junior Officer Officer JTO recruitment 2026 can download the exam date notification PDF through the direct link provided below in the table.
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BSNL JTO Exam Date Official Notification 2026
Steps to Check BSNL JTO Exam Date 2026
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download the exam date notification PDF-
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Visit the official website of BSNL at externalexam.bsnl.co.in.
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On the homepage, click on the registration link for the Recruitment of Junior Telecom Officer (TELECOM) in BSNL against advt. No BSNLCO-11/12(11)/1/2026-RECTT-CO.
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The exam date notice pdf will be displayed on your screen.
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Download and save the file for future references.
BSNL JTO Admit Card Release Date 2026
The BSNL will release the Junior Telecom Officer CBT admit card 4 to 5 days before the start of the exam . You can find this information in the exam date notice published on the website of BSNL. Candidates must remember that hall tickets can be downloaded from the official website only. It will not be sent via the post or email.
Aspirants are advised to visit the official BSNL websites regularly for further instructions and updates related to the BSNL JTO Recruitment 2026.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.