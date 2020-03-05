BSNL Recruitment 2020: 100 Vacancies for Graduate and Technician Apprentice Posts, Apply Online @bsnl.co.in

BSNL Recruitment 2020: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Graduate and Technician Apprentice in different departments. Interested candidates can apply to the posts of Graduate and Technician Apprentice through the online mode on or before 12 March 2020.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of BSNL Graduate and Technician Apprentice Recruitment 2020: 4 March 2020
- Last date for submission of BSNL Graduate and Technician Apprentice Recruitment 2020: 12 March 2020
- Last date for applying BHARAT SANCHAR NIGAM LIMITED: 16 March 2020
- Handing over of database to BSNL Telangana Circle for conducting Certificate Verification: 18 March 2020
- Interview: 19 March 2020
BSNL Graduate and Technician Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Graduate Apprentice (Category 1) – 75 Posts
- Technician (Diploma) Apprentice (Category -2) – 25 Posts
BSNL Graduate and Technician Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidate should have Degree or Diploma in the concerned subject from a recognized University. Candidates can refer to the official notification hyperlink for more details.
BSNL Graduate and Technician Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - Age limit will be followed as per Apprenticeship Rules.
BSNL Graduate and Technician Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Selection Process
Candidates will be selected for apprentice posts through the final rank list.
BSNL Graduate and Technician Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF
BSNL Graduate and Technician Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Online Application Link
BSNL Graduate and Technician Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure
Interested candidates can apply for apprentice posts through the online mode on or before 12 March 2020. Candidates can directly apply to the online application by clicking on the above link.
BSNL Graduate and Technician Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Salary
- Graduate Apprentice – Rs. 4984/- Monthly Stipend (INR)
- Technician (Diploma) Apprentices: Rs. 3542/- Monthly Stipend (INR)