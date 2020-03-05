BSNL Recruitment 2020: 100 Vacancies for Graduate and Technician Apprentice Posts, Apply Online @bsnl.co.in

BSNL Recruitment 2020: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Graduate and Technician Apprentice in different departments. Interested candidates can apply to the posts of Graduate and Technician Apprentice through the online mode on or before 12 March 2020.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of BSNL Graduate and Technician Apprentice Recruitment 2020: 4 March 2020

Last date for submission of BSNL Graduate and Technician Apprentice Recruitment 2020: 12 March 2020

Last date for applying BHARAT SANCHAR NIGAM LIMITED: 16 March 2020

Handing over of database to BSNL Telangana Circle for conducting Certificate Verification: 18 March 2020

Interview: 19 March 2020

BSNL Graduate and Technician Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentice (Category 1) – 75 Posts

Technician (Diploma) Apprentice (Category -2) – 25 Posts

BSNL Graduate and Technician Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate should have Degree or Diploma in the concerned subject from a recognized University. Candidates can refer to the official notification hyperlink for more details.

BSNL Graduate and Technician Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - Age limit will be followed as per Apprenticeship Rules.

BSNL Graduate and Technician Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Selection Process

Candidates will be selected for apprentice posts through the final rank list.

BSNL Graduate and Technician Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF

BSNL Graduate and Technician Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Online Application Link

Official Website

BSNL Graduate and Technician Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure

Interested candidates can apply for apprentice posts through the online mode on or before 12 March 2020. Candidates can directly apply to the online application by clicking on the above link.

BSNL Graduate and Technician Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Salary