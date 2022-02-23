BSNL Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Diploma Apprentice Post @portal.mhrdnats.gov.in, Check Eligibility

BSNL has invited online application for the Diploma Apprentice on its official website. Check BSNL recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

BSNL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Punjab (PB) Telecom Circle Circle has invited online application for recruitment to the 24 post of Diploma Apprentice under apprenticeship training under the Apprentices Act 1961. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 9th March, 2022.

In a bid to apply for BSNL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification, candidates should have certain educational qualification including Diploma or equivalent in engineering/technology streams as mentioned in the notification.



Important Dates for BSNL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Online Application Starting Date: 23.02.2022

Last date for applying BSNL (Business Area (BA) Establishment) Punjab Circle:09.03.2022

Certificate and Document Verification at Business Area level: 15.03.2022

Declaration of Selection List by Business Area: 21.03.2022

Vacancy Details for BSNL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Diploma Apprentice-24

Amritsar-03

Chandigarh-04

Ferozepur-03

Hoshiarpur-03

Jalandhar-04

Ludhiana-03

Patiala-04

Eligibility Criteria for BSNL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

The candidate must have passed their Diploma or equivalent in engineering/technology streams or sandwich course (students studying degree level courses in sandwich programme of engineering/technology) in Electronics/ Electronics & Communication/ Computer/ Information

Technology/ Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics stream, recognized by AICTE or GOI on or after 1 st April, 2020.

Age Limit BSNL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Maximum age of the candidate should be 25 years or less as on 9th March, 2022.

Upper age relaxation shall be 5 years for Scheduled Caste and 3 years for Other Backward Classes (Non Creamy Layer).

Monthly Stipend BSNL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Rs. 8000/- per month per apprentice.

How to Apply for BSNL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Eligible and Interested candidate can apply through BOAT’s Portal (www.mhrdnats.gov.in) to the BSNL Business Areas on or before 9 th March, 2022. Check the notification link for details in this regards.