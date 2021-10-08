BSSC Mains Admit Card 2021 Out @bssc.bihar.gov.in, Download 1st Inter Level Combined Competitive Mains Exam Hall Ticket

BSSC Mains Admit Card 2021 Download : Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the admit card for 1st Inter Level Combined Competitive (CC) Mains Examination (2014). Commission has exploded the Admit Card and Instructions to Candidates on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified successfully for the 1st Inter Level Combined Competitive (CC) Mains Examination (2014)can download BSSC Admit Card from the official website- bssc.bihar.gov.in.

The BSSC Mains Admit Card 2021 downloading link is also available on the official website of Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC). However you can download also the BSSC Mains Admit Card 2021 directly from the link given below:

Direct Link to Download: BSSC Mains Admit Card 2021





Direct Link to Download: BSSC Mains Admit Card 2021-Notice





It is noted that ihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) is set to conduct the 1st Inter Level Combined Competitive (CC) Mains Examination (2014) on 18 October 2021.

In a bid to download the BSSC Mains Admit Card 2021, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Registration Number/Roll Number (PT) and Date of Birth on the link given on the official website.

Candidates who have qualified for the mains round for 1st Inter Level Combined Competitive (CC) Examination (2014) should note that they will have to bring the print out of BSSC Mains Admit Card 2021 along with the Form 12 as mentioned in the notification.

Candidates will have to submit the form available on the official website with pasting their Photograph and attested by the official as directed on the official website.

Process to Download: BSSC Mains Admit Card 2021