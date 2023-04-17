BUAT Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 37 Faculty Posts @buat.edu.in: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

BUAT has invited online applications for the 37 Faculty Postsosts on its official website. Check BUAT Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

BUAT Recruitment 2023: Banda University of Agriculture and Technology (BUAT) has invited applications for recruitment of 37 Faculty posts on its official website. These positions are available for the posts including Professor/Assistant Professor in various faculties including Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Community Science and Veterinary Science colleges. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before May 04, 2023.

Notification Details BUAT Recruitment 2023:

Advertisement No. 02-2023

Important Date BUAT Recruitment 2023:

Last Date for Submission of Application: May 04, 2023

Vacancy Details BUAT Recruitment 2023:

Associate Professor-14

Assistant Professor-15

Professor-08

Eligibility Criteria BUAT Recruitment 2023:

Educational Qualification

Professor-Candidates should have Master's degree in concerned discipline with 55% marks in percentage system OR its equivalent grade in point scale system.

Should have Ph.D. degree in concerned discipline, and actively engaged in teaching, research and extension with evidence of research work of high quality published in national/ international refereed journals.

Should have a minimum 10 years experience.

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility/age limit/application process and others for the posts.

BUAT Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organization Banda University of Agriculture and Technology (BUAT) Post Name Faculty Vacancies 37 Category Govt Jobs Job Location All India Advertisement No. 02-2023 Last Date for Online Application May 04, 2023 Mode of Apply Online Official Website https://buat.edu.in

How To Download: BUAT Recruitment 2023 Notification

Visit the official website of Banda University of Agriculture and Technology (BUAT)-https://buat.edu.in Go to the latest news section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ Advertisement No. 02-2023 for Teaching Post' available on the home page.

Now you will get the pdf of the detailed notification in a new window. Download and save the notification for your future reference.

BUAT Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF



How To Apply:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply in prescribed application format through registered post/ speed post to the address mentioned in the notification on or before May 04, 2023.