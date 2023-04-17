BUAT Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 37 Faculty Posts @buat.edu.in: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

BUAT has invited online applications for the 37 Faculty Postsosts on its official website. Check BUAT  Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

BUAT Recruitment 2023
BUAT Recruitment 2023

BUAT Recruitment 2023: Banda University of Agriculture and Technology (BUAT) has invited applications for recruitment of 37 Faculty posts on its official website. These positions are available for the posts including Professor/Assistant Professor in various faculties including Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Community Science and Veterinary Science colleges. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before May 04, 2023.

Notification Details BUAT Recruitment 2023: 
Advertisement No. 02-2023

Important Date BUAT Recruitment 2023: 
Last Date for Submission of Application: May 04, 2023

Vacancy Details BUAT Recruitment 2023: 
Associate Professor-14
Assistant Professor-15
Professor-08

Eligibility Criteria BUAT Recruitment 2023: 
Educational Qualification
Professor-Candidates should have Master's degree in concerned discipline with 55% marks in percentage system OR its equivalent grade in point scale system.
Should have Ph.D. degree in concerned discipline, and actively engaged in teaching, research and extension with evidence of research work of high quality published in national/ international refereed journals.
Should have a minimum 10 years experience.
Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility/age limit/application process and others for the posts. 

Career Counseling

BUAT Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organization     Banda University of Agriculture and Technology (BUAT)
Post Name     Faculty 
Vacancies     37
Category     Govt Jobs
Job Location     All India
Advertisement No.  02-2023
Last Date for Online Application  May 04, 2023
Mode of Apply     Online
Official Website     https://buat.edu.in

 

How To Download: BUAT Recruitment 2023 Notification

  1. Visit the official website of Banda University of Agriculture and Technology (BUAT)-https://buat.edu.in
  2. Go to the latest news section on the home page.
  3. Click on the link - ‘ Advertisement No. 02-2023 for Teaching Post' available on the home page.
    Now you will get the pdf of the detailed notification in a new window.
  4. Download and save the notification for your future reference.

BUAT Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

How To Apply:
Interested and eligible candidates can apply in prescribed application format through registered post/ speed post to the address mentioned in the notification on or before May 04, 2023.

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next