Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2022 Out @cabsec.gov.in: Applications invited for Trainee Pilot Posts, Salary upto Rs. 56,100/

Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on cabsec.gov.in. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2022: Cabinet Secretariat has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Trainee Pilot [Group ‘A’ Gazetted]. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the offline mode latest by 29 April 2022. A total of 6 vacancies will be recruited. Candidates can go through this article to know the eligibility, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 29 April 2022

Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Trainee Pilot (Group A Gazetted) - 6 Posts

Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Higher Secondary or equivalent with a valid Commercial Pilot Licence or Helicopter years (as Pilot Commercial Licence from Director on closing General Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Between 20 to 30 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of merit.

Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2022 Salary - Level 10 of Pay Matrix [minimum pay of Rs. 56,100/- & allowances

Download Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF

How to apply for Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can submit applications through offline mode. The envelope containing the application (along with requisite certificates and Two self-attested recent passport size colour photographs with name & DOB on the back) should be clearly superscribed as “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF TRAINEE PILOT” and sent through ORDINARY POST addressed to Post Bag No. 3003, Lodhi Road Head Post Office, New Delhi-110003 latest by 29 April 2022.