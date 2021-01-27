CAG Recruitment Rules 2021: Proposed Recruitment Notice Released @cag.gov.in, 10811 Vacancies of Auditor & Accountant Posts Tentatively to be filled in 2021

CAG Recruitment 2021: Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), New Delhi has invited comments on the proposed Recruitment Rules to the post of Auditor/Accountant, Level 5 in pay matrix. As per notice released at CAG Website, the stakeholders can share their comments through the prescribed format latest by 19 Feb 2021. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, vacancy break up and other details here. 

CAG Recruitment 2021: Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), New Delhi has invited comments on the proposed Recruitment Rules to the post of Auditor/Accountant, Level 5 in pay matrix. As per notice released at CAG Website, the stakeholders can share their comments through the prescribed format latest by 19 Feb 2021. The department has yet not released any notification regarding the same. Draft notification for Accountant and Auditor Posts to be out soon at cag.gov.in. All candidates are advised to go through the notice and share their comments before the last date. 

The department has released a draft notification on its website. According to which, around 10811 vacancies would be filled up out of which 4402 vacancies are for Accountants and 6409 for Auditor Posts. The candidates can check the proposed or suggested eligibility criteria below including eligibility criteria, age limit, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

  • Last date for sharing comments on CAG Recruitment Proposed Recruitment Notice: 19 February 2021

CAG Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Total no. Of vacancies - 10811

State

Auditor

Accounts

Andhra Pradesh (AP)

144

120

Arunachal Pradesh

29

24

Assam

106

180

Bihar

180

174

Chhattisgarh

139

102

Delhi

513

Nil

Goa

29

Nil

Gujarat

225

180

Haryana

117

137

Himachal Pradesh

97

120

Jammu & Kashmir

132

150

Jharkhand

125

108

Karnataka

242

246

Kerala

208

384

Madhya Pradesh

251

269

Maharashtra

277

336

Manipur

27

60

Meghalaya

26

54

Mizoram

20

36

Nagaland

23

30

Odissa

179

240

Punjab

208

168

Rajasthan

234

144

Sikkim

16

18

Tamil Nadu

306

288

Telangana

220

132

Tripura

34

54

Uttrakhand

70

90

Uttar Pradesh

289

330

West Bengal

430

228

Commercial Audit Offices

486

Nil

Railway Audit Offices

427

Nil

Defence Audit Offices

255

Nil

P&T Audit Offices

303

Nil

Regional Training Offices

42

Nil

Total

6409

4402

Total no. Of vacancies

6409+4402

10811

CAG Recruitment 2021 Educational Qualification: The candidates holding bachelors degree from a recognised university and proficiency in the relevant local language are eligible to apply.

CAG Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 27 years (There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms)

CAG Recruitment 2021 Pay Scale - Level-5 (Rs 29200 to Rs 92300)

Download CAG Recruitment 2021  Official Notification PDF

Official Website

How to Share Comments on CAG Recruitment Proposed Recruitment Notice?
Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications through the offline mode. The applications will be submitted at Shri V S Venkatanathan, Asstt. C &AG (N), O/o the C&AG of India, 9, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, New Delhi- 110124 latest by 19 February 2021. Candidates can check details in the above hyperlinks.

 

 

Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications through the offline mode. The applications will be submitted at Shri V S Venkatanathan, Asstt. C &AG (N), O/o the C&AG of India, 9, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, New Delhi- 110124 latest by 19 February 2021. Candidates can check details in the above hyperlinks in the article.

According to the draft notice, the candidates between the age group of 18 to 27 years will be eligible to apply for the aforesaid posts. There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms.

The candidates holding bachelors degree from a recognised university and proficiency in the relevant local language are eligible to apply.

According to the CAG Draft Notice, Around 10811 vacancies would be filled up out of which 4402 vacancies are for Accountants and 6409 for Auditor Posts.

As per notice released at CAG Website, the stakeholders can share their comments through the prescribed format latest by 19 Feb 2021.
Notification DateJan 27, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionFeb 19, 2021
CityNew Delhi
StateDelhi
CountryIndia
Organization Other Organizations
Education Qual Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Other Funtional Area
