CAG Recruitment Rules 2021: Proposed Recruitment Notice Released @cag.gov.in, 10811 Vacancies of Auditor & Accountant Posts Tentatively to be filled in 2021

CAG Recruitment 2021: Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), New Delhi has invited comments on the proposed Recruitment Rules to the post of Auditor/Accountant, Level 5 in pay matrix. As per notice released at CAG Website, the stakeholders can share their comments through the prescribed format latest by 19 Feb 2021. The department has yet not released any notification regarding the same. Draft notification for Accountant and Auditor Posts to be out soon at cag.gov.in. All candidates are advised to go through the notice and share their comments before the last date.

The department has released a draft notification on its website. According to which, around 10811 vacancies would be filled up out of which 4402 vacancies are for Accountants and 6409 for Auditor Posts. The candidates can check the proposed or suggested eligibility criteria below including eligibility criteria, age limit, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

Last date for sharing comments on CAG Recruitment Proposed Recruitment Notice: 19 February 2021

CAG Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Total no. Of vacancies - 10811

State Auditor Accounts Andhra Pradesh (AP) 144 120 Arunachal Pradesh 29 24 Assam 106 180 Bihar 180 174 Chhattisgarh 139 102 Delhi 513 Nil Goa 29 Nil Gujarat 225 180 Haryana 117 137 Himachal Pradesh 97 120 Jammu & Kashmir 132 150 Jharkhand 125 108 Karnataka 242 246 Kerala 208 384 Madhya Pradesh 251 269 Maharashtra 277 336 Manipur 27 60 Meghalaya 26 54 Mizoram 20 36 Nagaland 23 30 Odissa 179 240 Punjab 208 168 Rajasthan 234 144 Sikkim 16 18 Tamil Nadu 306 288 Telangana 220 132 Tripura 34 54 Uttrakhand 70 90 Uttar Pradesh 289 330 West Bengal 430 228 Commercial Audit Offices 486 Nil Railway Audit Offices 427 Nil Defence Audit Offices 255 Nil P&T Audit Offices 303 Nil Regional Training Offices 42 Nil Total 6409 4402 Total no. Of vacancies 6409+4402 10811

CAG Recruitment 2021 Educational Qualification: The candidates holding bachelors degree from a recognised university and proficiency in the relevant local language are eligible to apply.

CAG Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 27 years (There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms)

CAG Recruitment 2021 Pay Scale - Level-5 (Rs 29200 to Rs 92300)

Download CAG Recruitment 2021 Official Notification PDF

Official Website

How to Share Comments on CAG Recruitment Proposed Recruitment Notice?

Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications through the offline mode. The applications will be submitted at Shri V S Venkatanathan, Asstt. C &AG (N), O/o the C&AG of India, 9, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, New Delhi- 110124 latest by 19 February 2021. Candidates can check details in the above hyperlinks.