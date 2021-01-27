CAG Recruitment Rules 2021: Proposed Recruitment Notice Released @cag.gov.in, 10811 Vacancies of Auditor & Accountant Posts Tentatively to be filled in 2021
CAG Recruitment 2021: Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), New Delhi has invited comments on the proposed Recruitment Rules to the post of Auditor/Accountant, Level 5 in pay matrix. As per notice released at CAG Website, the stakeholders can share their comments through the prescribed format latest by 19 Feb 2021. The department has yet not released any notification regarding the same. Draft notification for Accountant and Auditor Posts to be out soon at cag.gov.in. All candidates are advised to go through the notice and share their comments before the last date.
The department has released a draft notification on its website. According to which, around 10811 vacancies would be filled up out of which 4402 vacancies are for Accountants and 6409 for Auditor Posts. The candidates can check the proposed or suggested eligibility criteria below including eligibility criteria, age limit, selection criteria and other details.
Important Dates:
- Last date for sharing comments on CAG Recruitment Proposed Recruitment Notice: 19 February 2021
CAG Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
Total no. Of vacancies - 10811
|
State
|
Auditor
|
Accounts
|
Andhra Pradesh (AP)
|
144
|
120
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
29
|
24
|
Assam
|
106
|
180
|
Bihar
|
180
|
174
|
Chhattisgarh
|
139
|
102
|
Delhi
|
513
|
Nil
|
Goa
|
29
|
Nil
|
Gujarat
|
225
|
180
|
Haryana
|
117
|
137
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
97
|
120
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
132
|
150
|
Jharkhand
|
125
|
108
|
Karnataka
|
242
|
246
|
Kerala
|
208
|
384
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
251
|
269
|
Maharashtra
|
277
|
336
|
Manipur
|
27
|
60
|
Meghalaya
|
26
|
54
|
Mizoram
|
20
|
36
|
Nagaland
|
23
|
30
|
Odissa
|
179
|
240
|
Punjab
|
208
|
168
|
Rajasthan
|
234
|
144
|
Sikkim
|
16
|
18
|
Tamil Nadu
|
306
|
288
|
Telangana
|
220
|
132
|
Tripura
|
34
|
54
|
Uttrakhand
|
70
|
90
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
289
|
330
|
West Bengal
|
430
|
228
|
Commercial Audit Offices
|
486
|
Nil
|
Railway Audit Offices
|
427
|
Nil
|
Defence Audit Offices
|
255
|
Nil
|
P&T Audit Offices
|
303
|
Nil
|
Regional Training Offices
|
42
|
Nil
|
Total
|
6409
|
4402
|
Total no. Of vacancies
|
6409+4402
|
10811
CAG Recruitment 2021 Educational Qualification: The candidates holding bachelors degree from a recognised university and proficiency in the relevant local language are eligible to apply.
CAG Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 27 years (There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms)
CAG Recruitment 2021 Pay Scale - Level-5 (Rs 29200 to Rs 92300)
Download CAG Recruitment 2021 Official Notification PDF
How to Share Comments on CAG Recruitment Proposed Recruitment Notice?
Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications through the offline mode. The applications will be submitted at Shri V S Venkatanathan, Asstt. C &AG (N), O/o the C&AG of India, 9, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, New Delhi- 110124 latest by 19 February 2021. Candidates can check details in the above hyperlinks.