Calicut University Result 2023 OUT: Direct Link to Download UG, PG Marksheet at uoc.ac.in

Calicut University Result 2023 Released: The University of Calicut released the supplementary and regular results of the various semesters for UG and PG courses like B.Com, BBA, B.Sc, BCA, BHD, MA, MBA, B.Ed, and M.Sc on its official website. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the UOC result.

Calicut University Result 2023: University of Calicut also known as Calicut University has recently declared the supplementary and regular results of various UG and PG courses like B.Com, BBA, B.Sc, BCA, BHD, MA, MBA, B.Ed, and M.Sc. University of Calicut Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- uoc.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the UOC result 2023, the students need to enter their register number.

Calicut University Results 2023

As per the latest update, University of Calicut released the supplementary and regular results of various semesters for UG and PG programs. The students can check their Calicut University results on the official website of the University- uoc.ac.in.

Calicut University Result 2023

Click here

How to Check University of Calicut Results 2023.

Candidates can check their semester/annual results for various UG and PG courses like B.Com, BBA, B.Sc, BCA, BHD, MA, MBA, B.Ed, M.Sc., and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Calicut University result 2023. 

Step 1: Visit the official website- uoc.ac.in.

Step 2: Select ‘Student Zone’ segment given in the menu bar.

Step 3: Click on examinations and then exam result section given there

Step 4: Select your course and click on result. 

Step 5: Enter your register number, security code and click on the get result button.

Step 6: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.

Direct Links to Check Calicut University Results 2023

Check here the direct link for Calicut University results for various examinations.

Course

Result Dates

Result Links

First Semester B.Com/BBA (CUCBCSS-UG) Supplementary/Improvement Examination

15-Nov-2023

Click here

First Semester B.Com/BBA (CBCSS-UG) And B.Com-Prof, BHD (CUCBCSS UG) Regular/Supplementary/Improvement Examination

15-Nov-2023

Click here

First Semester B.Sc/BCA CUCBCSS–UG Supplementary/Improvement Examinations

15-Nov-2023

Click here

First Semester B.Sc/BCA CBCSS-UG Regular/Supplementary/Improvement Examinations

15-Nov-2023

Click here

Revaluation Of Third Semester B.Com Prof/BHD Examination

15-Nov-2023

Click here

I Semester SDE-CUCBCSS B.Com/B.B.A Supplementary/Improvement Examination

15-Nov-2023

Click here

I Semester SDE-CBCSS B.Com/B.B.A Regular/Supplementary/Improvement Examination

15-Nov-2023

Click here

Second Semester M.A English (Distance) SDE CBCSS Examination

15-Nov-2023

Click here

Second Semester Master Of Business Administration Ccss Examination

15-Nov-2023

Click here

Third Semester M.A. Music CUCSS Examination

15-Nov-2023

Click here

First Semester M.A. Journalism And Mass Communication CCSS Examination 11/2022 Regular/Supplementary

14-Nov-2023

Click here

Third Semester M.A.Political Science (Distance) Examination

14-Nov-2023

Click here

Third Semester M.A.Political Science (Distance) Examination

14-Nov-2023

Click here

Second Semester B.Ed. One Time Regular Supplementary Examination

14-Nov-2023

Click here

First Semester B.Ed. One Time Regular Supplementary Examination

14-Nov-2023

Click here

Revaluation Result Of Second Semester M.A. Hindi CBCSS Examination

14-Nov-2023

Click here

Previous Year M.A.Sociology (Distance) Examination

13-Nov-2023

Click here

First Semester B.PEd Examination

13-Nov-2023

Click here

Revaluation Result Of Third Semester M.Sc. Computer Science CBCSS Examination

13-Nov-2023

Click here

Consolidated Grade Card - Bthm (CBCSS UG)

13-Nov-2023

Click here

Revaluation Result Of Third Semester M.A History (Distance) Sde CBCSS Examination

13-Nov-2023

Click here

About Calicut University

The University of Calicut, also known as Calicut University is located in  Malappuram, Kerala. The university was established in 1968 by the Calicut University Act 1975, passed by the Legislative Assembly of Kerala. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The university offers various UG, PG, BVOC, and MVOC programs in the departments like School of Language and Literature, School of Bioscience, School of Social Sciences, School of Mathematics & Computational Sciences, School of Chemical and Physical Sciences, School of Education, School of Information and Communication Studies, School of Performing Arts, School of Business Studies, School of Legal Studies, and School of Earth Sciences.

Calicut University Highlights

University Name

Calicut University

Established

1968

Calicut Univeristy Result Link - Latest

Click Here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Related Categories

