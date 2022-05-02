Canara Bank Recruitment 2022 for Deputy Manager, Assistant Manager, & Other Posts, Check Salary & application Process Here

Canara Bank Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on canarabank.com for 12 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Canara Bank Recruitment 2022: Canara Bank is hiring candidates for recruitment to the various posts including Deputy Manager, Assistant Manager, Junior Officer. Candidates holding the required qualifications and experience can submit applications online latest by 20 May 2022. A total of 12 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 20 May 2022

Canara Bank Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Deputy Manager-Backoffice - 2 Posts

Assistant Manager Backoffice(1), IT Network Administrator- 2 Posts

Assistant Manager Backoffice - 1 Post

Junior Officer on Contract Kyc/Backoffice - 2 Posts

Deputy Manager Backoffice(2)- 2 Posts

Junior Officer on ContractKyc/Backoffice - 2 Posts

Assistant Manager –IT Network Administrator - 1 Post

Canara Bank Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Deputy Manager-Backoffice - Degree with minimum a score of 50% marks in any discipline from a recognized University or equivalent qualification recognized as such by Central Government.

Assistant Manager –IT Network Administrator - Minimum 50% marks or equivalent grade in 4 years BE / B Tech

degree in Computer Science / Information Technology /Electronics & Communication Engineering/Instrumentation or

MCA and Should possess OS Certification like Red Hat Certified Engineer (RHCE) / Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate (MCSA) or equivalent

Deputy ManagerBackoffice(2) - Degree with a minimum score of 45% marks in any discipline from a recognized University or equivalent.

Junior Officer on ContractKyc/Backoffice - Graduate in any stream from a recognized University having secured

minimum 50% marks.

Canara Bank Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Deputy Manager-Backoffice, Assistant Manager –IT Network Administrator, Assistant ManagerBackoffice, Deputy ManagerBackoffice(2) - 22-30 years

Junior Officer on ContractKyc/Backoffice - 22 to 28 years

Canara Bank Recruitment 2022 Salary

Deputy Manager- Basic pay- Rs. 31800-1300(5), 37000-1400-(5), -44000 (Pay scale 31800-44000) + D.A, HRA & Conveyance Allowance. Approx. CTC Rs. 7.57 lacks plus incentive, Gratuity & Leave Components)

Assistant Manager – Basic Pay- Rs. 21200 – 1200 (5)- 26000-1300 (5) -32500 (Pay scale 21,200- 32500) + D.A, HRA & Conveyance Allowance. Approx. CTC Rs. 5.06 lacs plus incentive, Gratuity & Leave Components)

Junior Officer on Contract- Monthly emoluments – Rs. 29,000 (1) – 31000(2) – 34000(3) (Approx. CTC Rs.3.48 lacs excluding Leave Components)

Canara Bank Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection for the aforesaid posts is on the basis of Short-listing and Interview.

Official Notification

Canara Bank Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Applications duly completed in all respects should be sent by REGISTERED POST/SPEED POST only in a cover super scribed “Application for the selection of xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx in CBSL” (FILL IN THE RESPECTIVE POST APPLYING FOR). Applications received through email SHALL NOT BE ENTERTAINED. The applications should be reached to THE GENERAL MANAGER, HR DEPARTMENT, CANARA BANK SECURITIES LTD, 7TH FLOOR, MAKER CHAMBER III NARIMAN POINT, MUMBAI – 400021. Last date for receipt of application along with copy of relevant Documents is 20 May 2022.