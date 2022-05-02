Canara Bank Recruitment 2022 for Deputy Manager, Assistant Manager, & Other Posts, Check Salary & application Process Here

Canara Bank Recruitment 2022: Canara Bank is hiring candidates for recruitment to the various posts including Deputy Manager, Assistant Manager, Junior Officer. Candidates holding the required qualifications and experience can submit applications online latest by 20 May 2022. A total of 12 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of application: 20 May 2022
Canara Bank Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
Deputy Manager-Backoffice - 2 Posts
Assistant Manager Backoffice(1), IT Network Administrator- 2 Posts
Assistant Manager Backoffice - 1 Post
Junior Officer on Contract Kyc/Backoffice - 2 Posts
Deputy Manager Backoffice(2)- 2 Posts
Junior Officer on ContractKyc/Backoffice - 2 Posts
Assistant Manager –IT Network Administrator - 1 Post
Canara Bank Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
Deputy Manager-Backoffice - Degree with minimum a score of 50% marks in any discipline from a recognized University or equivalent qualification recognized as such by Central Government.
Assistant Manager –IT Network Administrator - Minimum 50% marks or equivalent grade in 4 years BE / B Tech
degree in Computer Science / Information Technology /Electronics & Communication Engineering/Instrumentation or
MCA and Should possess OS Certification like Red Hat Certified Engineer (RHCE) / Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate (MCSA) or equivalent
Deputy ManagerBackoffice(2) - Degree with a minimum score of 45% marks in any discipline from a recognized University or equivalent.
Junior Officer on ContractKyc/Backoffice - Graduate in any stream from a recognized University having secured
minimum 50% marks.
Canara Bank Recruitment 2022 Age Limit
Deputy Manager-Backoffice, Assistant Manager –IT Network Administrator, Assistant ManagerBackoffice, Deputy ManagerBackoffice(2) - 22-30 years
Junior Officer on ContractKyc/Backoffice - 22 to 28 years
Canara Bank Recruitment 2022 Salary
- Deputy Manager- Basic pay- Rs. 31800-1300(5), 37000-1400-(5), -44000 (Pay scale 31800-44000) + D.A, HRA & Conveyance Allowance. Approx. CTC Rs. 7.57 lacks plus incentive, Gratuity & Leave Components)
- Assistant Manager – Basic Pay- Rs. 21200 – 1200 (5)- 26000-1300 (5) -32500 (Pay scale 21,200- 32500) + D.A, HRA & Conveyance Allowance. Approx. CTC Rs. 5.06 lacs plus incentive, Gratuity & Leave Components)
- Junior Officer on Contract- Monthly emoluments – Rs. 29,000 (1) – 31000(2) – 34000(3) (Approx. CTC Rs.3.48 lacs excluding Leave Components)
Canara Bank Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria
The selection for the aforesaid posts is on the basis of Short-listing and Interview.
Canara Bank Recruitment 2022 Application Form
Applications duly completed in all respects should be sent by REGISTERED POST/SPEED POST only in a cover super scribed “Application for the selection of xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx in CBSL” (FILL IN THE RESPECTIVE POST APPLYING FOR). Applications received through email SHALL NOT BE ENTERTAINED. The applications should be reached to THE GENERAL MANAGER, HR DEPARTMENT, CANARA BANK SECURITIES LTD, 7TH FLOOR, MAKER CHAMBER III NARIMAN POINT, MUMBAI – 400021. Last date for receipt of application along with copy of relevant Documents is 20 May 2022.