Canara Bank SO 2021 Admit Card Released @canarabank.com, Here’s Direct Link

Canara Bank SO 2021 Admit Card: Canara Bank has released the admit card for recruitment to the post of Specialist Officers in Various Disciplines & Specialist Recruitment Drive for ST Category (02/2020). All the candidates who applied for Canara Bank SO 2021 Exam can download the admit card through the official website of Canara Bank.i.e.canarabank.com.

The facility of Downloading Canara Bank SO 2021 Admit Card is available at the official website from 4 February 2021 to 14 February 2021. Candidates can download their admit card by using roll number, registration number, date of birth and other details. The Canara Bank SO 2021 Admit Card Download Link can be accessed by following the easy steps given below.

How and Where to Download Canara Bank SO 2021 Admit Card?

Visit the official website of Canara Bank.i.e.canarabank.com. Click on CANARA BANK RECRUITMENT PROJECT - 2/2020 (A) RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST OFFICERS IN VARIOUS DISCIPLINES & (B) SPECIAL RECRUITMENT DRIVE FOR ST CATEGORYflashing on the homepage. Enter Registration Number/Registration Number, Date of Birth, Captcha Code and click on submit button. Download Canara Bank SO 2021 Admit Card and save it for future reference.

Download Canara Bank SO 2021 Admit Card

The candidates appearing in the Canara Bank SO 2021 Exam are required to bring the documents along with the admit card. The exam will be held on Ahmedabad, Bareilly, Baroda, Bhopal, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Chandigarh, Delhi, Dehradun, Ernakulam, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jalandhar, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Pune, Raipur and Vishakhapatnam.

Canara Bank SO 2021 Exam Pattern

Canara Bank SO 2021 Exam will be of 200 Marks for 2 hours. The exam will cover the subject of Professional Knowledge in the area of specialization, Test of English and Latest Developments in Banking Industry. There will be 0.25 marks of negative marking for answering wrong answers. This recruitment is being done to recruit 220 vacancies for Canara Bank Specialist Officer.