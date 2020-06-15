Career Opportunities for Aspiring Filmmakers post Covid-19

The Covid-19 Pandemic was not a part of anyone’s script for 2020. Yet, it is the unimaginable that makes us “shift” and “transform” towards a new normal.

While the global economy will take its due course to recover from this crisis, the Media & Entertainment Industry is gearing up for the new media consumption patterns.

The creative minds behind block-buster scripts will pen the Covid-19 experience- scripts that will bring to fore the emotions, struggles of both the common man and the frontline Covid-19 warriors. Educative Documentaries and Emotive Narratives will be built around the “untold” situations.

The commercial side of Cinema, News and Entertainment will switch towards newer formats for launching a film or broadcasting news. OTT platforms – Hotstar, Sony Liv, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee5 will take mainstream lead. Commercial Cinema will move in tandem but Filmmakers will actively launch and stream movies on OTT platforms. The latest release of ‘Gulabo Sitabo' by ace director Shoojit Sircar is an example of OTT film release.

The growing popularity of “At Home” Entertainment segments – Online Gaming, OTT, Television will definitely lead to a rise in Media & Entertainment job opportunities.

Career Opportunities will rise across board- there will be growing demand for Web Series Script Writing, Web Series & Film Editing, New Formats of Ad Filmmaking, Sound Design techniques that enable remote News Interview Broadcasts and Contained Film-Shoots and Production Managers who can streamline with smaller crews and resources.

As aspiring Filmmaker, one needs to be “skill-ready” to manage and win in these changing times. Understanding every dimension of Filmmaking will thus be an essential. Filmmakers must have complete knowledge of key areas such as Direction, Script Writing, Production, Cinematography, Editing, Sound Design and importantly how to promote the film / web series with the right Advertising and Digital Marketing Strategies.

While several Film and TV Institutes in India do offer a variety of programs, one must evaluate their choice of college options based on factors such as – opportunity to learn all aspects of filmmaking, the gateway to practice inside a real film-studio with advanced film production facilities, the window to global filmmakers and academic advisors and the access to large network of Film Industry professionals. Opting for a Degree Program as compared to a Diploma or Certificate Course will give one the right head-start in their career.

Clearly, the path to a fulfilling career begins with making the right choice.

Authored by - Amala Akkineni, Director, Annapurna College of Film and Media

