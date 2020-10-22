CAT 2020 - Tips to prepare for Quant Section | Expert Speak | Alok Bansal

CAT Quantitative Aptitude section is deemed to be one of the toughest sections for the candidates to crack in the MBA entrance exam. Provided that the CAT Quantitative Aptitude is one section that not only tests the speed of solving questions but also accuracy in the CAT exam, the sectional time limit added with negative marking is another challenging aspects for the aspirants. In addition to these challenges, the level of difficulty of the quant questions brews tough competition among the aspirants score well in the CAT exam. Therefore, it becomes important to understand some handy tips and tricks that will help you score 99+ percentile in the CAT Quant section. Our expert, Mr. Alok Bansal at Jagranjosh.com shares practical tips and tricks that will surely help you streamline your preparations to score 70+ marks in the CAT Exam's Quant section. Find out how to crack the Quant section of the CAT Exam on the D-day i.e. 24th November. Tips to score high in CAT Quantitative Aptitude Read the tips mentioned below to find out how to score high in the CAT quantitative aptitude (QA) section. Here is all that you need to know: CAT Quantitative Aptitude - Exam Pattern Quant is supposedly one of the toughest sections (among DILR, VARC and QA) as per the past trends and the opinion shared by the exam takers. Needless to say that quant section is a scoring one however if an aspirant is unable to solve it, the possibility of getting a good CAT scores becomes low. So, it is important to understand that there are 34 Questions for 102 Marks and 60 Minutes are allotted to solve these the Quant section. It is the last section in the sequence of attempting the online exam. Therefore, do not get overwhelmed by the fatigue factor which might creep in while attempting the VARC and DILR section. The Quant section is majorly asked in two parts. In the first part, around 24 questions are generally asked from Algebra and Arithmetic. In the second part 10-12 questions are asked from the Number Systems and Geometry topic. How to prepare for CAT Quantitative Aptitude? When you start preparing your CAT QA section, begin by assessing your performance where you stand today. Be honest with yourself and find out the scope of learning and improvement in QA. Overall there are 20-25 topics that you need to understand to appear for the exam. Understand the concepts and then segregate them in various categories. When you prepare for the CAT QA section, you will come across level 1 problems, level 2 problems, and level 3 problems. Apply all those concepts in solving the higher order problems that you come across while solving the Mock tests. Another important thing to note is that practice Mock Tests as many as possible before appearing for the D-day. A score of 75 to 90 is what you must aim to score in the CAT QA section. It is because apart from the CAT overall score, sectional cut-off is also taken into picture while shortlisting the candidates for the B-school. A score of 90 in Quant is something for which you must put in extra amount of hardwork. Maintain your cool to perform well in the exam. How to attempt the CAT Quantitative Aptitude section on D-day? The last and crucial step in the entire process is to understand the trick to attempt the CAT Quantitative Aptitude section. When you come across the CAT QA section, spend around 5 to 6 minutes initially in segregating which questions you will surely attempt or fall in your forte and which questions you are going to leave. Like other section, there are some TITA questions in quant also which do not attract negative marking. So ensure that you surely attempt those questions. Structure your quant section in A, B, C question type depending upon the level of difficulty they involve. The questions which you think are easiest please attempt them first. If in case few questions are taking time then leave them and move on. This is the method of attempting CAT quant section and I am sure you would do pretty well. If you like this video, then do share it with your friends and the CAT aspirants. For more videos on MBA entrance exams and related topics, keep visiting MBA section of jagranjosh.com