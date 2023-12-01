CAT 2023 Answer Key: The Common Admission Test (CAT) examination, 2023 was held successfully by the IIM Lucknow on November 26, 2023, in three sessions. Now, the candidates who appeared in the exam are eagerly waiting for the release of the CAT 2023 answer key. The official CAT answer key with response sheet is expected to be released today on the official website- iimcat.ac.in. The candidates can download the answer key by entering their login credentials.

We will also provide the direct link to download the official CAT answer key 2023 once it is available officially. CAT Answer Key 2023 Download Link CAT exam 2023 was held in three slots on November 3, 2023. All the candidates who appeared in the CAT exam can directly access the official CAT 2023 response sheet for slot 1, 2 and 3 using the direct link provided below:

CAT 2023 Official Answer Key CAT Answer Key 2023 Slot 1 To be Updated CAT Answer Key 2023 Slot 2 To be Updated CAT Answer Key 2023 Slot 3 To be Updated How to Download Official CAT 2023 Response Sheet? IIM Lucknow can release the official answer key of CAT 2023 today. The candidates who appeared in the exam can access the official answer key by using their CAT login ID and password. To download CAT answer key or response sheet 2023, candidates will have to follow the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CAT 2023 (iimcat.ac.in) Step 2: Click on the 'login' tab

Step 3: Enter CAT login ID and password Step 4: CAT 2023 answer key will appear on the screen