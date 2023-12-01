Quick Links

CAT 2023 Answer Key Official Expected to be Out Today: Download Slot 1, 3, & 3 Answer Key PDF

CAT 2023 Official Answer Key: The CAT 2023 official answer key is likely to be released today i.e., December 01, 2023. Candidates will be able to check the answer key for slot 1, 2, and 3 with response sheet. Check out this space for the latest update on the CAT 2023 answer key.

Sunil Sharma
By Sunil Sharma
Dec 1, 2023, 13:12 IST
Check out the CAT Answer Key 2023 PDF for Slots 1, 2, and 3
Check out the CAT Answer Key 2023 PDF for Slots 1, 2, and 3

CAT 2023 Answer Key: The Common Admission Test (CAT) examination, 2023 was held successfully by the IIM Lucknow on November 26, 2023, in three sessions. Now, the candidates who appeared in the exam are eagerly waiting for the release of the CAT 2023 answer key.

The official CAT answer key with response sheet is expected to be released today on the official website- iimcat.ac.in. The candidates can download the answer key by entering their login credentials.

We will also provide the direct link to download the official CAT answer key 2023 once it is available officially.

CAT Answer Key 2023 Download Link

CAT exam 2023 was held in three slots on November 3, 2023. All the candidates who appeared in the CAT exam can directly access the official CAT 2023 response sheet for slot 1, 2 and 3  using the direct link provided below:

 

CAT 2023 Official Answer Key

CAT Answer Key 2023 Slot 1

To be Updated

CAT Answer Key 2023 Slot 2

To be Updated

CAT Answer Key 2023 Slot 3

To be Updated

How to Download Official CAT 2023 Response Sheet?

IIM Lucknow can release the official answer key of CAT 2023 today. The candidates who appeared in the exam can access the official answer key by using their CAT login ID and password. To download CAT answer key or response sheet 2023, candidates will have to follow the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CAT 2023 (iimcat.ac.in)

Step 2: Click on the 'login' tab

Step 3: Enter CAT login ID and password

Step 4: CAT 2023 answer key will appear on the screen

Step 5: Take a printout of the CAT answer key or CAT response sheet

How to Calculate Marks Using CAT 2023 Response Sheet?

Check the process and important points to calculate marks using CAT answer key 2023. Firstly, candidates must note that there is a negative marking for MCQs. 

  • For each wrong answer, one-third (0.33) of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty.
  • No negative marking for Type in the Answer (TITA) questions
  • If a question is left blank i.e. no answer is given by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.

Keep this marking scheme in mind, the candidates can calculate their tentative marks by following the below-mentioned steps.

  • For each correct answer, give 3 marks.
  • For each incorrect answer, deduct 1 mark from the total.

For example, if you attempted 55 questions and out of these 55 questions 45 questions are correct and 8 MCQs are incorrect then your score will be 135-8 = 127.

Get here latest School, CBSE and Government Jobs notification in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari and Sarkari Result. Download the Jagran Josh Sarkari Naukri App.

Trending

Trending Categories

Latest Education News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.
Accept