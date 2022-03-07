CBI SO 2022 Salary, Allowance, and Job Profiles

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Meet our Jury!

Check Central Bank of India Specialist Officer 2022 Salary, Allowances, Benefits, and Job Profiles for various posts in the JMGS Scale I, MMG Scale II & III, SMG Scale IV, and TMG Scale V.

Created On: Mar 7, 2022 18:40 IST
CBI Specialist Officer 2022 Salary Allowance Job Profiles
CBI SO 2022 Salary: The Central Bank of India is a leading Public Sector Bank with a Pan India Branch Network of nearly 4590 branches. The CBI conducts recruitment drives for the appointment of Specialist Officers (SO). Candidates who qualify the CBI SO Selection Process are posted in the JMGS Scale I, MMG Scale II & III, SMG Scale IV, and TMG Scale V. Candidates employed are offered salary as per the Grade/Scale along with perquisites/allowance as per the Banks’s policy. In this article, we have shared the Central Bank of India SO 2022 Salary, Allowances, and Job Profiles of Specialist Officers (SO) cadre.

Central Bank of India SO 2022: Salary (Grade & Scale)

Grade/Scale

Scale of Pay (Salary)

JMG SCALE I

36000-1490(7)-46430-1740(2)-49910-1990(7)-63840

MMG SCALE II

48170-1740(1)-49910-1990(10)-69810

MMG SCALE III

63840-1990(5)-73790-2220(2)-78230

SMG SCALE IV

76010-2220(4)-84890-2500(2)-89890

TMG SCALE V

89890-2500(2)-94890-2730(2)-100350

NOTE: Candidates employed in other Public Sector Banks (PSBs) will be provided with Pay Protection and one additional increment within the pay scale of the selected grade

Central Bank of India SO 2022: Salary (Stream-wise)

Stream

Grade/Scale

Salary

Economist

TMG SCALE V

89890-2500(2)-94890-2730(2)-100350

Income Tax Officer

TMG SCALE V

89890-2500(2)-94890-2730(2)-100350

Information Technology

TMG SCALE V

89890-2500(2)-94890-2730(2)-100350

Data Scientist

SMG SCALE IV

76010-2220(4)-84890-2500(2)-89890

Credit Officer

MMG SCALE III

63840-1990(5)-73790-2220(2)-78230

Data Engineer

MMG SCALE III

63840-1990(5)-73790-2220(2)-78230

IT Security Analyst

MMG SCALE III

63840-1990(5)-73790-2220(2)-78230

IT SOC Analyst

MMG SCALE III

63840-1990(5)-73790-2220(2)-78230

Risk Manager

MMG SCALE III

63840-1990(5)-73790-2220(2)-78230

Technical Officer(Credit)

MMG SCALE III

63840-1990(5)-73790-2220(2)-78230

Financial Analyst

MMG SCALE II

48170-1740(1)-49910-1990(10)-69810

Information Technology

MMG SCALE II

48170-1740(1)-49910-1990(10)-69810

Law Officer

MMG SCALE II

48170-1740(1)-49910-1990(10)-69810

Risk Manager

MMG SCALE II

48170-1740(1)-49910-1990(10)-69810

Security

MMG SCALE II

48170-1740(1)-49910-1990(10)-69810

Security

JMG SCALE I

36000-1490(7)-46430-1740(2)-49910-1990(7)-63840

CBI SO 2022 Allowances

DA (Dearness Allowance)

As per Bank’s Policy

HRA (House Rent Allowance)

As per Bank’s Policy

TA (Travel Allowance)

As per Bank’s Policy

Other Allowances, PF, NPS, Income Tax

As per Bank’s Policy

Medical Allowance

As per Bank’s Policy

City Compensatory Allowance

As per Bank’s Policy

CBI SO 2022 Job Profile

Candidates posted in the Specialist Officer (SO) Cadre posts in the Central Bank of India are entrusted with the responsibilities to:

(i) Increase sales of banking products thereby boosting the profit of the Bank

(ii) Maintain databases, servers, and other related networking tasks

(iii) Work on banking policies and carry out tasks as assigned by senior managers

(iv) Promote all banking products and services among the customer base of the Bank

FAQ

Q1 Where can I find detailed salary structure of CBI Specialist Officers?

Check our article CBI SO 2022 Salary, Allowance, and Job Profiles on Jagran Josh for detailed salary structure of CBI Specialist Officers.

Q2 What is the starting salary of CBI SO cadre?

The starting PayScale of CBI SO cadre is JMG Scale I is Rs 36000-1490(7)-46430-1740(2)-49910-1990(7)-63840.

Q3 What are the allowances provided to CBI Specialist Officers?

CBI SO Allowances: DA, HRA, TA, Medical, City Compensatory, etc.

Q4 What is the job profile of CBI Specialist Officers?

CBI SO Job Profile: Maintain databases, servers, and other related networking tasks, Work on banking policies and carry out tasks as assigned by senior managers, Increase sales of banking products thereby boosting the profit of the Bank, etc.

Q5 What is the salary for CBI SO Scale V?

CBI SO Scale V PayScale: Rs 89890-2500(2)-94890-2730(2)-100350

