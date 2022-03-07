CBI SO 2022 Salary, Allowance, and Job Profiles

Check Central Bank of India Specialist Officer 2022 Salary, Allowances, Benefits, and Job Profiles for various posts in the JMGS Scale I, MMG Scale II & III, SMG Scale IV, and TMG Scale V.

CBI SO 2022 Salary: The Central Bank of India is a leading Public Sector Bank with a Pan India Branch Network of nearly 4590 branches. The CBI conducts recruitment drives for the appointment of Specialist Officers (SO). Candidates who qualify the CBI SO Selection Process are posted in the JMGS Scale I, MMG Scale II & III, SMG Scale IV, and TMG Scale V. Candidates employed are offered salary as per the Grade/Scale along with perquisites/allowance as per the Banks’s policy. In this article, we have shared the Central Bank of India SO 2022 Salary, Allowances, and Job Profiles of Specialist Officers (SO) cadre.

Central Bank of India SO 2022: Salary (Grade & Scale)

Grade/Scale Scale of Pay (Salary) JMG SCALE I 36000-1490(7)-46430-1740(2)-49910-1990(7)-63840 MMG SCALE II 48170-1740(1)-49910-1990(10)-69810 MMG SCALE III 63840-1990(5)-73790-2220(2)-78230 SMG SCALE IV 76010-2220(4)-84890-2500(2)-89890 TMG SCALE V 89890-2500(2)-94890-2730(2)-100350

NOTE: Candidates employed in other Public Sector Banks (PSBs) will be provided with Pay Protection and one additional increment within the pay scale of the selected grade

Central Bank of India SO 2022: Salary (Stream-wise)

Stream Grade/Scale Salary Economist TMG SCALE V 89890-2500(2)-94890-2730(2)-100350 Income Tax Officer TMG SCALE V 89890-2500(2)-94890-2730(2)-100350 Information Technology TMG SCALE V 89890-2500(2)-94890-2730(2)-100350 Data Scientist SMG SCALE IV 76010-2220(4)-84890-2500(2)-89890 Credit Officer MMG SCALE III 63840-1990(5)-73790-2220(2)-78230 Data Engineer MMG SCALE III 63840-1990(5)-73790-2220(2)-78230 IT Security Analyst MMG SCALE III 63840-1990(5)-73790-2220(2)-78230 IT SOC Analyst MMG SCALE III 63840-1990(5)-73790-2220(2)-78230 Risk Manager MMG SCALE III 63840-1990(5)-73790-2220(2)-78230 Technical Officer(Credit) MMG SCALE III 63840-1990(5)-73790-2220(2)-78230 Financial Analyst MMG SCALE II 48170-1740(1)-49910-1990(10)-69810 Information Technology MMG SCALE II 48170-1740(1)-49910-1990(10)-69810 Law Officer MMG SCALE II 48170-1740(1)-49910-1990(10)-69810 Risk Manager MMG SCALE II 48170-1740(1)-49910-1990(10)-69810 Security MMG SCALE II 48170-1740(1)-49910-1990(10)-69810 Security JMG SCALE I 36000-1490(7)-46430-1740(2)-49910-1990(7)-63840

CBI SO 2022 Allowances

DA (Dearness Allowance) As per Bank’s Policy HRA (House Rent Allowance) As per Bank’s Policy TA (Travel Allowance) As per Bank’s Policy Other Allowances, PF, NPS, Income Tax As per Bank’s Policy Medical Allowance As per Bank’s Policy City Compensatory Allowance As per Bank’s Policy

CBI SO 2022 Job Profile

Candidates posted in the Specialist Officer (SO) Cadre posts in the Central Bank of India are entrusted with the responsibilities to:

(i) Increase sales of banking products thereby boosting the profit of the Bank

(ii) Maintain databases, servers, and other related networking tasks

(iii) Work on banking policies and carry out tasks as assigned by senior managers

(iv) Promote all banking products and services among the customer base of the Bank