CBI SO 2022 Salary, Allowance, and Job Profiles

CBI SO 2022 Salary: The Central Bank of India is a leading Public Sector Bank with a Pan India Branch Network of nearly 4590 branches. The CBI conducts recruitment drives for the appointment of Specialist Officers (SO). Candidates who qualify the CBI SO Selection Process are posted in the JMGS Scale I, MMG Scale II & III, SMG Scale IV, and TMG Scale V. Candidates employed are offered salary as per the Grade/Scale along with perquisites/allowance as per the Banks’s policy. In this article, we have shared the Central Bank of India SO 2022 Salary, Allowances, and Job Profiles of Specialist Officers (SO) cadre.
Central Bank of India SO 2022: Salary (Grade & Scale)
|
Grade/Scale
|
Scale of Pay (Salary)
|
JMG SCALE I
|
36000-1490(7)-46430-1740(2)-49910-1990(7)-63840
|
MMG SCALE II
|
48170-1740(1)-49910-1990(10)-69810
|
MMG SCALE III
|
63840-1990(5)-73790-2220(2)-78230
|
SMG SCALE IV
|
76010-2220(4)-84890-2500(2)-89890
|
TMG SCALE V
|
89890-2500(2)-94890-2730(2)-100350
NOTE: Candidates employed in other Public Sector Banks (PSBs) will be provided with Pay Protection and one additional increment within the pay scale of the selected grade
Central Bank of India SO 2022: Salary (Stream-wise)
|
Stream
|
Grade/Scale
|
Salary
|
Economist
|
TMG SCALE V
|
89890-2500(2)-94890-2730(2)-100350
|
Income Tax Officer
|
TMG SCALE V
|
89890-2500(2)-94890-2730(2)-100350
|
Information Technology
|
TMG SCALE V
|
89890-2500(2)-94890-2730(2)-100350
|
Data Scientist
|
SMG SCALE IV
|
76010-2220(4)-84890-2500(2)-89890
|
Credit Officer
|
MMG SCALE III
|
63840-1990(5)-73790-2220(2)-78230
|
Data Engineer
|
MMG SCALE III
|
63840-1990(5)-73790-2220(2)-78230
|
IT Security Analyst
|
MMG SCALE III
|
63840-1990(5)-73790-2220(2)-78230
|
IT SOC Analyst
|
MMG SCALE III
|
63840-1990(5)-73790-2220(2)-78230
|
Risk Manager
|
MMG SCALE III
|
63840-1990(5)-73790-2220(2)-78230
|
Technical Officer(Credit)
|
MMG SCALE III
|
63840-1990(5)-73790-2220(2)-78230
|
Financial Analyst
|
MMG SCALE II
|
48170-1740(1)-49910-1990(10)-69810
|
Information Technology
|
MMG SCALE II
|
48170-1740(1)-49910-1990(10)-69810
|
Law Officer
|
MMG SCALE II
|
48170-1740(1)-49910-1990(10)-69810
|
Risk Manager
|
MMG SCALE II
|
48170-1740(1)-49910-1990(10)-69810
|
Security
|
MMG SCALE II
|
48170-1740(1)-49910-1990(10)-69810
|
Security
|
JMG SCALE I
|
36000-1490(7)-46430-1740(2)-49910-1990(7)-63840
CBI SO 2022 Allowances
|
DA (Dearness Allowance)
|
As per Bank’s Policy
|
HRA (House Rent Allowance)
|
As per Bank’s Policy
|
TA (Travel Allowance)
|
As per Bank’s Policy
|
Other Allowances, PF, NPS, Income Tax
|
As per Bank’s Policy
|
Medical Allowance
|
As per Bank’s Policy
|
City Compensatory Allowance
|
As per Bank’s Policy
CBI SO 2022 Job Profile
Candidates posted in the Specialist Officer (SO) Cadre posts in the Central Bank of India are entrusted with the responsibilities to:
(i) Increase sales of banking products thereby boosting the profit of the Bank
(ii) Maintain databases, servers, and other related networking tasks
(iii) Work on banking policies and carry out tasks as assigned by senior managers
(iv) Promote all banking products and services among the customer base of the Bank