CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Syllabus 2026-27: Download Free PDF for Board Exam
CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Syllabus: The CBSE has released the new syllabus for Class 10 for the academic year 2026-27. Get here the latest syllabus for Sanskrit class 10th to know which topics need to cover for the upcoming 10th board exam. Students can download FREE PDF from here.
CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Syllabus is available on the official website of the board. As it is an important part of the language curriculum. Sanskrit is one of the scoring subjects in board exams as per students who opt this language among Hindi/French/German and more. This subject offers a strong base and also a privilege to know additional languages along with many national and foreign languages.
For the current academic year, 2026-27, CBSE has given the complete latest PDF for Class 10th students to focus on. This article provides a complete list of the CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit items that students must study for their final board examinations. Additionally, it includes course content, course structure and chapter-wise details. Students can refer to the article and download the complete syllabus PDF link from here.
CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Syllabus 2025-26 Highlights
CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Syllabus in PDF format, check subject code, marks and other details below:
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Particular
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Details
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Subject
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Sanskrit
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CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Syllabus PDF 2026-27
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Subject Code
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122
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Time Allowed
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3 Hours
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Marks Breakup
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80 (Theory Exam) + 20 (Internal Assessment) = 100
CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Syllabus 2026-27
As the syllabus plays a crucial role in students academic journey. Here's the attached images for the refrence students and teachers to access, and below we have provided the free PDF to download the complete sanskrit syllabus:
Check: CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Syllabus for 2026-27 Download PDF
The CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Syllabus for 2026-27 provides a clear understanding for students who are preparing for their 2027 board exams. The detailed syllabus will help them understand the course structure, subject-wise weightage, and chapter-wise breakdown, facilitating a well-organized study plan and successful academic outcomes.
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.