CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Syllabus 2026-27: Download Free PDF for Board Exam

CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Syllabus is available on the official website of the board. As it is an important part of the language curriculum. Sanskrit is one of the scoring subjects in board exams as per students who opt this language among Hindi/French/German and more. This subject offers a strong base and also a privilege to know additional languages along with many national and foreign languages.

For the current academic year, 2026-27, CBSE has given the complete latest PDF for Class 10th students to focus on. This article provides a complete list of the CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit items that students must study for their final board examinations. Additionally, it includes course content, course structure and chapter-wise details. Students can refer to the article and download the complete syllabus PDF link from here.