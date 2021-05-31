CBSE Class 12 NCC Syllabus 2021-22: CBSE Academic Session 2021-22

Check CBSE Class 12 NCC Syllabus for academic session 2021-22. It is important for the preparation of the upcoming CBSE Class 12 Board Exam of NCC subjects. Students can download CBSE Class 12 NCC Syllabus with the help of download link given at the end of this article.
Also Check:
CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2021-22 (New) PDF: All Subjects!
CBSE Class 12 NCC Syllabus 2021-22:
Common Subjects
|
Unit-1 : National Integration and Awareness
Aim: To inculcate sense of patriotism, secular values and motivate cadets to contribute towards nation building through national unity and social cohesion
Scope: The concepts of national interests, objectives and integration, unity in diversity and cultural heritage of
India
• National Interests, Objectives, Threats and Opportunities
• Problems/ Challenges of National Integration
|
Unit-2 : Drill
Aim: To inculcate a sense of discipline, improve bearing, smartness, ant turnout and to develop the quality of immediate and implicit obedience of orders
Scope: All important basic aspects of drill including ceremonial drill, drill with arms and words of command
Drill with Arms
• Getting on parade with rifle and dressing at the order
• Dismissing and falling out
• Gun salute, Salami Shastra
• Squad drill
• Short/long trail from the order and vice-versa
• Examine arms
Ceremonial Drill
• Guard Mounting
|
Unit-3 : Weapon Training
Aim: To give elementary knowledge about rifles
Scope: Basic knowledge about rifle and firing
• The lying position, holding and aiming
• Trigger operation and firing a shot
• Range precautions and safety precautions
• Theory of group and snap shooting
|
Unit-4 : Personality Development and Leadership
Aim: To develop an all-round dynamic personality with adequate leadership traits to deal/ contribute
effectively in all walks of life
Scope: Basic subjects of leadership with emphasis on self-awareness, life/soft skills, time management and character building
• Self-Awareness-know yourself/ insight
• Interpersonal relationship and communication
• Communication skills: group discussions/ lectures
• Time management
• Interview Skills
• Sociability: Social Skills
|
Unit-5 : Disaster Management
Aim: To train Cadets to assist Civil administration in performance of selective duties during disasters
Scope: Basic information about civil defense organization and its duties, maintenance of essential services and providing assistance to civil administration in various types of emergencies during national disasters
• Fire Service and Fire Fighting
|
• Assistance during natural/ other calamities: Flood/ cyclone/ earthquake/ accident etc.
|
Unit-6 : Social Awareness Community Development
Aim: To teach cadets the values and skills involved in providing voluntary Social Service
Scope: Understanding of social service and its needs, knowledge about the weaker sections of our society and
their requirements, about NGOs and contribution of youth towards social welfare
• NGOs – Role and contribution
• Drug abuse and trafficking
• Corruption
• Social evils viz. dowry/ female feticide/ child abuse and trafficking etc.
|
Unit-7: Health and Hygiene
Aim: To instill respect and responsibility towards personal health and hygiene
Scope: Basic information about maintenance of health and hygiene, sanitation, disease and an elementary knowledge of First Aid and Nursing
• Hygiene and sanitation (Personal and Food Hygiene)
• Basics of first aid in common medical emergencies
• Wounds and fractures
|
Unit-8 : Adventure Training and Obstacle Training
Aim: To inculcate a sense of adventure and develop confidence, courage and determination
Scope: To expose cadets to various adventure activities
• Parasailing
|
Unit-9 : Environment Awareness and Conservation
Aim: To sensitize the cadets on natural resource conservation and protection of environment
Scope: Basic understanding of environment in general and waste management in particular, energy
conservation, pollution control and wildlife conservation in particular
• Waste management
• Pollution control water, air, noise, soil
Specialized Subject (Army)
|
Unit-1 :Armed Forces Aim:To acquaint cadets with the Armed Forces Scope:IntroductoryandgeneralinformationabouttheArmedForces
• Modes Of Entry Into Army
• Honours and awards
|
Unit-2 : Map Reading
Aim: To teach cadets elementary map reading
Scope: Basic understanding of map sheets and map reading instruments and development of capability to use them to carry out simple map reading
• Cardinal points and types of North
• Types of bearings and use of service protractor
• Setting a map, finding North and own position
|
Unit-3 : Field Craft and Battle Craft
Aim: To teach cadets elementary field craft and battle craft
Scope: Basic field craft and battle craft
• Judging distance observation, camouflage and concealment
• Field signals
|
Unit-4 : Introduction to Infantry Weapons and Equipment
Aim: To introduce cadets to infantry weapon
Scope: Introduction to characteristics and capabilities of infantry weapons
• Characteristics of 5.56 INSAS rifle, ammunition, firepower, stripping, assembling and cleaning
• Organization of infantry battalion
Unit-5 : Military History
Aim: To provide knowledge of renowned Military Generals, PVCs and Indo-Pak Wars
Scope: Introduction to biographies, famous Indian battles and gallantry awards
• Indian Army War Heroes
• Study of Indo Pak wars of 1965, 1971 and Kargil
Unit-6 : Communication
Aim: To introduce cadets to latest trends in the field of communications
Scope: Types of communications and future trends
• Characteristics of walkie–talkie
Specialized Subject (Navy)
|
Unit-1 : Naval Orientation and Service Subjects
Aim: To impart basic knowledge about Navy
Scope: Basic knowledge, history, current organization and role of different branches
• Organization of Ships and on board organization
• Naval customs and traditions
• Modes of entry into the Indian Navy
|
Unit-2 : Naval Warfare and its Components
Aim: To impart basic knowledge about Naval Warfare
Scope: Overview of fleet operations to include aviation, submarine operations and missiles
• Introduction to anti-submarine warfare
|
Unit-3 : Naval Communication
Aim: To impart basic knowledge about Naval communication
Scope: To impart basic knowledge about naval communication organization, semaphore and wearing of flags
• Introduction to Semaphore
• Phonetic Alphabets
|
Unit-4 : Navigation
Aim: To impart basic knowledge about navigation
Scope: Basic navigation tactics and methods and equipment used for navigation
• Navigation of ships–basic requirements
• Types of compass–gyro and magnetic, types of North
• Simple chart work
• Brief characteristics of its tides and its effects on ships
|
Unit-5 : Seamanship
Aim: To impart basic knowledge about navigation
Scope: Basic navigation tactics and methods
• Types of anchor, purpose and holding ground
|
Unit-6 : Boat Work
Aim: To impart basic knowledge about boats and its parts and steering of boats
Scope: Introduction to boats and its parts including steering of boats and boat pulling
• Demonstrate rigging of a whaler and enterprise boat and parts of a sail
• Instructions in enterprise class boat including elementary sailing rules
|
Unit-7 : Fire Fighting, flooding and damage control
Aim: Introduction to fire-fighting, flooding and damage control
Scope: Impart basic knowledge about fire-fighting, flooding and damage control of a ship
• Causes of damage, flooding and damage control
Unit-8 : Ship and boat modeling
Aim: To impart basic knowledge about ship modeling to cadets
Scope: To impart basic knowledge about ship construction and boat modeling.
• Types of models
• Ship model competition
• Care and handling of power tools
Specialized Subject (Air Force)
|
Unit-1 : General Service Knowledge
Aim: To impart basic knowledge of IAF
Scope: Organization of IAF
• Organization of Air Force
• Branches of Air Force
|
Unit-2 : Air Campaigns
Aim: To introduce Air Campaigns of Air Force
Scope: An overview of important campaigns
• Indo Pak War 1971
• OP SafedSagar
|
Unit-3 :Aircraft Recognition
Aim: To introduce various aircrafts of the Air Force
Scope: Types, roles, variants of aircraft of the IAF
• Fighters
• Transports
• Helicopters
|
Unit-4 : Principles of Flight
Aim: To introduce principles of flight
Scope: To impart knowledge about basic principles on which aviation is based
• Bernauli’s theorem and Venturi Effect
• Aerofoil
• Forces on an aircraft
|
Unit-5 : Airmanship
Aim: To introduce the concept of airmanship
Scope: ATC Procedures and basics of aviation medicine
• ATC/RT Procedure
• Aviation Medicine
|
Unit-6 : Navigation
Aim: To give basic knowledge of Air navigation
Scope: Fundamentals of map reading from the air
• Requirement of navigation
• Glossary of terms
|
Unit-7 : Meteorology
Aim: To emphasize the need for knowledge of meteorology in aviation.
Scope: Importance, various phenomena of weather and its effects on aviation
• Importance of met in aviation
|
Unit-8: Aero engines
|
Whole Unit deleted
|
Unit-9 : Air frames
Whole Unit deleted
|
Unit-10 : Instruments
Aim: To provide knowledge of aircraft instruments
Scope: Introduction to Radars
|
Unit-11 : Aero-modeling
Aim: To provide knowledge about aeromodelling Scope: Materials used in different types of models. Building /Flying of aero-models
Download CBSE Class 12 NCC Syllabus 2021-22 (PDF)