CCI MT Admit Card 2025 Released at cotcorp.org.in, Download Management Trainee Exam Hall Ticket - Direct Link Here

CCI Admit Card 2025: The Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) has officially released the admit cards 2025 on July 07 for the posts of Management Trainee and others. Candidates who have applied successfully for 147 posts must download their admit card and check all the related details.
Below is shared the CCI admit card download link which redirects to the official portal. Candidates must carry a hard copy of the Cotton Corporation of India Admit Card to the exam hall.
CCI Admit Card 2025 Download
To download the CCI Admit Card 2025 you will have to use your login credentials to the link. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-
CCI Admit Card 2025 Overview
Earlier Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) had launched the recruitment drive for 147 various posts including Management Trainee and others. Check below the overview of the recruitment drive-
|
Detail
|
Information
|
Organization
|
Cotton Corporation of India (CCI)
|
Posts
|
Management Trainee and other
|
Total Vacancies | 147
|
147
|
Admit Card Status | Out
|
Out
|
Official Website
How to Download CCI Admit Card 2025?
You can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below-
Step 1- Candidates have to visit the official website of Cotton Corporation of India www.cotcorp.org.in.
Step 2- Now click on "Public Notice"
Step 3- Now click on the "Recruitment" section
Step 4- Click on "CCIL Application".
Step 5- Click on "Login" tab on the right corner of the page.
Step 6- Enter your user ID and password
Step 7- Please click on "Login" to view your Cotton Corporation of India admit card 2025.
Step 8- Download your CCI admit card 2025 and keep a print out for future reference
