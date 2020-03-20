CCL Jr Overman Exam 2020 Postponed @centralcoalfields.in, Check Latest Update Here

CCL Jr Overman Exam 2020: Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) has postponed the Junior Overman Posts on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear for the Jr Overman Exam can check the short notification available on the official website of Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) - centralcoalfields.in.

According to the short notification released by the Central Coalfields Limited (CCL), in view of the Coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19), the written examination scheduled for the post of Junior Overman, T&S Grade-C is postponed till further order.

Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) was set to conduct the Junior Overman, T&S Grade-C on 29 March 30th March.

It is noted that Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) had invited applications for the recruitment of Junior Overman T&S Grade-C Posts. A number of candidates were applied for these posts for which selection will be based on the performance in the written test.

You can check the details notification regarding the postponement of the exam available on the official website of Central Coalfields Limited (CCL). You can check the same by clicking the link given below.

Direct Link for CCL Jr Overman Exam 2020 Postponement



How to Download: Direct Link for CCL Jr Overman Exam 2020 Postponement

Visit the official website of Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) i.e. http://www.centralcoalfields.in/ind/.

Go to the WHAT'S NEW section available on the Home Page.

Click on the link Notice regarding deferment of written examination to the post Jr. Overman scheduled on 29.03.2020 given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will get the PDF Link of CCL Jr Overman Exam 2020 Postponement notification.

Download and save the same for your future reference.

Candidates should check the official website of Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) for latest updates regarding the Jr Overman Updates. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.