Central Bank of India Admit Card 2023 OUT for Chief Manager Grade 4 and Senior Manager Grade 3

The Central Bank of India has released the Admit Cards for the posts of Chief Manager Grade IV and Senior Manager Grade III. Candidates who applied for these vacancies are advised to visit the official website of Central Bank of India @ https://www.centralbankofindia.co.in/en and download their Hall Tickets. There are a total of 250 vacancies to be filled in this recruitment drive in which 50 vacancies are of  Chief Manager Grade IV and 200 vacancies are of Senior Manager Grade III. 

Central Bank of India Admit Card 2023: Important Dates :

Admit Card Available 

27 February 2023 

Last date to Download

4 March 2023

Date for online test 

4 March 2023

Central Bank of India Hall Ticket 2023: How to Download Admit Card

The link to download Central Bank of India Admit Card 2023 for Chief Manager Grade IV and Senior Manager Grade III has been activated. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of Central Bank of India  https://www.centralbankofindia.co.in/ 

Candidates are advised to read the official notification along with the instructions carefully before applying for Central Bank of India Admit Card 2023  

Steps to Download Central Bank of India Admit Card 2023  

Step 1: Visit the Official website of the Central Bank of India at- https://www.centralbankofindia.co.in/ 

Step 2: Go to the recruitment section. 

Step 3: Click on link titled - RECRUITMENT OF CM IN SCALE IV AND SM IN SCALE III IN - MAINSTREAM_

Step 4 : Click on Download Call Letter.

Step 5: Enter Registration NO./Roll No. and Download call letter. Candidates can also download the Central Bank of India Hall Ticket 2023 from the direct link given below.

Direct Link to download Central Bank of India Admit Card 2023

Central Bank of India Admit Card 2023: No. of Vacancies 

FAQ

What is the exam date of Central Bank of Exam 2023 ?

The Exam for Chief Manager Grade IV and Senior Manager Grade III will be conducted on 4 March 2023.

How to Download the Central Bank of India Admit Card 2023 ?

Central Bank of India Admit Card 2023 can be downloaded from the official website of Central Bank of India https://www.centralbankofindia.co.in/
