Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 Out: Last Date to Apply Online for 147 posts

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 was released by the central bank for the Managerial posts. Check notification, direct link to apply online, eligibility, steps to follow, vacancies, and other updates.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: The Central Bank of India has recently announced its recruitment drive to fill 147 vacancies for officer posts in various grades. Central Bank of India Application Last Date is today, on March 15, 2023. Eligible candidates who haven't yet registered for the recruitment drive must hurry and complete the registration process on the official website of the Central Bank of India, centralbankofindia.co.in, before the deadline. After today, no more applications will be accepted.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Central Bank of India Posts Name Managerial Total Vacancies 147 Mode of Application Online Application Process Begins 28th February 2023 Last Date to Apply 15th March 2023 Selection process On-line Written Test and Interview

The Central Bank of India has announced the recruitment of 147 Assistant Managers, Chief Managers, and other positions for various departments. The application form for the same is available on the official website of the bank- www.centralbankofindia.co.in.

The application process for Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 started on February 28, 2023, and the Central Bank of India Application Last Date is March 15, 2023. Interested candidates are advised to apply before the last date to avoid any last-minute technical glitches.

Go to the official website of the Central Bank of India at centralbankofindia.co.in. Look for the "Recruitment" tab on the homepage and click on it. Select "RECRUITMENT OF CHIEF MANAGERS IN SENIOR MANAGEMENT GRADE SCALE IV AND SENIOR MANAGERS IN MIDDLE MANAGEMENT GRADE SCALE III AND MANAGERS IN MIDDLE MANAGEMENT GRADE SCALE II AND ASSISTANT MANAGERS IN JUNIOR MANAGEMENT GRADE SCALE I IN SPECIALISTS OFFICERS". Once you click on the link, you will be directed to the application form. Register for the application process by providing the necessary details. Proceed with the application process by filling in the required information and uploading the necessary documents. Pay the application fee as per the instructions provided. Once you have completed the application process, submit the form. Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 Apply Online Direct Link to Apply Online

Candidates belonging to the General and OBC categories need to pay an application fee of Rs. 1180/-, while candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD categories need to pay an application fee of Rs. 118/-.

Candidates need to upload the following documents while filling up the application form:

Recent passport size photograph (size should be between 20KB to 50KB)

Signature (size should be between 10KB to 20KB)

Left-hand

Handwritten Declaration

Candidates can also download the official notification from the direct link given in the article below.

The candidates must download the application form and keep a hard copy with them for future reference. Interested candidates must submit their applications before the deadline of March 15 and prepare well for the selection process.