Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: 147 Managerial Posts, Apply Online, Check Eligibility & Other Details

The Central Bank of India has announced the Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 for 147 Central Bank of India Posts. Candidates can apply online from the Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 official website of Central Bank of India i.e., www.centralbankofindia.co.in. For more information on how to apply for the Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 candidates can refer to the article below.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: The latest notification on Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 has been announced by the Central Bank of India. Candidates can apply online from the Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 official website of Central Bank of India i.e., www.centralbankofindia.co.in

As many as 147 vacancies have been announced for the post of Managerial by the Bank under Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023. Interested candidates can also refer to the official notification for detailed information.

The application process for Central Bank of India Recruitment has already started and the last date to apply for the Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 for the Managerial Posts is 15th March 2023.

For all other candidates, the application fee is 1000+ 18% GST. Candidates from Schedule Castes/Tribes/PWDs/Women are exempt from paying application fees. To apply for Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 applicants must stay tuned with the official website of Central Bank of India i.e., www.centralbankofindia.co.in

We have shared a step-by-step process to apply for the Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 however, candidates who wish to get more detailed information can read the Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 Official Notification from the direct link given in the article below.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023

The Central Bank of India has invited applications for 147 Central Bank of India Posts. Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 overview is provided below for the candidates.

Central Bank of India Recruitment Notification 2023

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Central Bank of India Posts Name Managerial Total Vacancies 147 Mode of Application Online Application Process Begins 28th February 2023 Last Date to Apply 15th March 2023 Selection process On-line Written Test and Interview

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 PDF

Candidates can download the Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are devised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for vacancies announced under Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023. Download the official notification of Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.

Download PDF: Central Bank of India Recruitment Notification

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

Candidates can check the Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 important dates from the table given below. The Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 dates have been announced along with the Central Bank of India Recruitment Notification 2023.

Central Bank of India Recruitment Notification 2023 Important Dates

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 Important Dates Online Application Begins 28th February 2023 Last Date to Apply 15th March 2023 Date of Examination March/April 2023 (Tentative)

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 Apply Online & Fees

The candidates can apply online from the official website by entering the mandatory login credentials and filling up of balance details of the form once the online application process starts. Later the candidates will also be asked to upload the photo, signatures and other documents. The Application fee and other details have been released by the Central Bank of India in a detailed notification.

Candidates can apply online from the direct link given below.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 Click Here to Apply Online

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 Details

As many as 147 vacancies have been announced for the Managerial Posts. The number of vacancies announced for Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 is tabulated below

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

Post Number of Vacancies CM (IT) 13 SM (IT) 36 Man (IT) 75 AM (IT) 12 CM (Functional) 5 SM (Functional) 6

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

The Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria has been released by the institute on its official website. Candidates can check below the highlights of Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 Eligibility.

Central Bank of India Recruitment Notification 2023 Age Limit:

The age limit to apply for Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 has been specified in the official notification. Age limit varies for different posts and age relaxation will be applicable as per the government norms. The age relaxation is provided in the notification annexure of the Central Bank of India Recruitment Notification.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification:

The minimum educational qualification for Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 has been released by the Central Bank of India in the official notification. The Central Bank of India in the official notification stated that all educational qualifications must be from a university recognized by the government of India or approved by government regulatory bodies. Candidates must have relevant experience for the position applied for. The deadline for determining eligibility in terms of age, educational qualification, and work experience is December 31, 2022.

For detailed information regarding the Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification candidates can refer to the official notification.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 Application Fee

For all other candidates, the application fee is 1000+ 18% GST. Candidates from Schedule Castes/Tribes/PWDs/Women are exempt from paying application fees. To apply for Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 applicants must stay tuned with the official website of Central Bank of India i.e., www.centralbankofindia.co.in

The application process for Central Bank of India Recruitment has already started and the last date to apply for the Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 for the Managerial Posts is 15th March 2023. No application will be accepted after the deadline is over. Candidates must apply now to avoid the last moment rush.