Central Bank of India SO Admit Card 2022 to Release Today @centralbankofindia.co.in, Details Here

Created On: Jan 11, 2022 16:15 IST
Central Bank of India SO Admit Card 2022: Central Bank is expected to release the admit card of the online exam for the post of Specialist Officer today i.e. 11 January 2022. As per the CBI SO Notification, the exam will be conducted on 22 January 2022 (Saturday). We will provide Central Bank SO Admit Card Link, in this article, as soon it is released.

Applicants should paste a recent, recognizable color passport size photograph, which should be the same as the one uploaded in the online application form, on their admit card duly signed across by the candidate.

Central Bank SO Exam will be conducted at Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Bhopal, Chennai, Chandigarh, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Pune, Raipur & Patna Centers. However,  the applicants can check their exam venue on their Central Bank Admit Card 2022.

Calculators, Mobile Phones, Pagers, or any other instruments are not allowed in the Examination Hall. 

How to Download Central Bank of India SO Admit Card 2022 ?

  1. Visit the official website of CBI - centralbankofindia.co.in
  2. Click on the link given to download the admit card
  3. Provide your details
  4. Download CBI SO Admit Card 2022

Central Bank of India SO Exam Pattern

Subjects No. of Questions Marks  Time Negative Marking
Stream / Category Specific Questions  60 60 1 hours 0.25 marks
Computer Knowledge 20 20
Banking, Present Economic Scenario &
General Awareness		 20 20
Total 100 100

Central Bank of India SO Interview

Candidates who clear the online exam will be called for a personal interview. The date and time regarding the interview shall be announced later.

Central Bank Recruitment Notification 2021 was published for filling 115 vacant posts of Income Tax Officer, IT, IT Security Analyst, Security Officer, IT SOC Analyst, Risk Manager, Financial Analyst, Credit Officer, Economist, Data Scientist, Security, Law Officer, Technical Officer(Credit), Data Engineer etc.

 

 

