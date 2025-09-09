Bihar GK Questions 2025 for BPSC Exam: Most Important GK GS Questions with Answers

Bihar GK Questions for BPSC Exam: The BPSC CCE exam pattern consists of General Studies paper only. Candidates need to gear up their levels of preparation in order to compete for this prestigious examination. The candidates must practice from the BPSC Previous Year Question Papers, mock tests, quizzes,etc. These questions will help boost their confidence and also help them analyze their levels of preparation. Candidates must practice the GK questions as they are the most asked ones in the exam. The GK section covers a variety of topics like, history, polity, economics, geography, current affairs,etc. Practising questions will help analyze the important topics from these sections. In this article, we are providing some of the important GK questions that have been asked previously in the BPSC exams.

Bihar GK Questions for BPSC Exam Some of the important GK questions related to the Bihar State have been provided below with solutions. Candidates can practice these questions and then analyze their answers by cross-checking with the solutions provided below. Q1. Which two major branches of Buddhism are generally recognized by scholars? [A] Theravada and Mahayana [B] Theravada and Vajrayana [C] Mahayana and Vajrayana [D] Mahayana and Nikaya Answer: Option [A] Solution: The two major branches of Buddhism generally recognized by scholars are Theravada and Mahayana. Theravada means “The School of the Elders” and Mahayana means “The Great Vehicle”. Theravada has a widespread following in Sri Lanka and south-east Asia. Mahayana is found throughout East Asia. Q2. Which Sikh Guru was born at Patna? [A] Guru Nanak

[B] Guru Teg Bahadur [C] Guru Hargobind [D] Guru Gobind Singh Answer: Option [D] Solution: Guru Gobind Singh was born 1666 in Patna. He was the 10th and the last Sikh Guru, before he died in 1708. Guru Gobind Singh started the “Khalsa Panth”. Q3. Dalmianagar of Bihar is famous for? [A] Silk [B] Cement [C] Leather [D] Jute Answer: Option [B] Solution: Katihar, Purnia and Darbhanga are famous for Jute.

Bhagalpur is famous for Silk. Q4. How much square metres of forest area is there in Bihar? [A] 2812 square metres [B] 3612 square metres [C] 2461 square metres [D] 2612 square metres Answer: Option Solution: The forest area in Bihar in terms of percentage is 7.84.The district having the maximum percentage of forest area is Kaimur and the dense forests are in West Champaran. Q5. Which of the following towns is located in the easternmost part of Bihar?

[A] Bhagalpur [B] Patna [C] Katihar [D] Purnia Answer: Option [C] Solution: Katihar is located at 87.58 E longitude, hence, it is the easternmost town of Bihar. Purnia stands at 87.47 E longitude. Q6. Which of the following lakes is situated in Bihar? [A] Anupam Lake [B] Sambar Lake [C] Sukhna Lake [D] Kama Lake Answer: Option [A] Solution: Anupam Lake is located in the Kaimur district of Bihar.

Sambhar Lake is India’s largest inland saltwater lake.

Sukhna Lake is located in Chandigarh.

Kama Lake is located in Russia. Q7. By what famous name is Jay Prakash Narayan known? [A] Lokmanya [B] Lonayak [C] Lokhitavadi [D] Lokneta Answer: Option [B] Solution: Jay Prakash Narayan was known by the name of Loknayak. He started the JP Movement in Bihar. A biography titled “Jay Prakash” was written by Rambriksha Beripuri. Jay Prakash was honoured with Bharat Ratna in 1999 and previously he was awarded with the Ramon Magasaysay award. During the Quit India Movement in 1942, when the top leadership was jailed by the British authorities, JP Narayan come up to support the movement.