Central Coalfields Limited CCL Recruitment 2020: 75 Vacancies for Junior Overman Posts, Apply Online

Central Coalfields Limited CCL Recruitment 2020: Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) has invited applications for the recruitment of Junior Overman Posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through official website from 12 October to 11 November 2020.

Notification Details

Notification Number - CCL/Recruitment/Stat-JO-Corrigendum./2020/230

Important Dates

Submission of Online application will commence - 12 October 2020

Last date for Online application - 11 November 2020 (midnight)

Last date of receipt of the printout of Online applications along with supporting documents sent preferably by Registered Post/Speed Post - 21 November 2020

Central Coalfields Limited CCL Vacancy Details

Junior Overman – 75 Posts

Salary:

Rs. 31852.56

Eligibility Criteria for Junior Overman Posts

Valid Overman’s certificate of Competency from DGMS under Coal Mines Regulation 1957 or any other certificate in Mining which entitle to work as overman as per Coal Mine Regulation 1957

Valid Gas Testing Certificate

Valid First-Aid Certificate

Age Limit:

18 to 30 Years

For more information, check detailed notification given below

Selection Process for Junior Overman Post

The selection will be based on the performance in the written test.

How to Apply for CCL Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible candidates need to apply through CCL website www.centralcoalfields.in. from 12 October to 11 October 2020.They should also send the Print-out of the application form submitted Online along with all the relevant documents in a sealed envelope to “The General Manager (Recruitment), Recruitment Department, 2nd Floor, Damodar Building, Central Coalfields Limited, Darbhanga House, Ranchi-834001” preferably through Registered Post/Speed post so as to reach on or before 21 November 2020.

CCL Job Notification

Online Application Link