Central Railway Para Medical Staff Recruitment 2021, 52 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online for Group C Posts @cr.indianrailways.gov.in

How to apply for Central Railway Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 31 March 2021. The online application link can be accessed by clicking on the above link given in the article.

What is the qualification required for Central Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021?

The candidates holding graduation, 10+2 qualification along with the required qualification in the respective field are eligible to apply.

What is the last date for Central Railway Para Medical Recruitment 2021?

The last date of the online application process is 31 March 2021.

How many vacancies will be recruited through Central Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021?

A total of 52 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process in Central Railway for the post of Paramedical in Group C Category.