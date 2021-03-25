Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here to join us Live

Central Railway Para Medical Staff Recruitment 2021, 52 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online for Group C Posts @cr.indianrailways.gov.in

Central Railway Para Medical Staff Recruitment 2021 Notification is out at cr.indianrailways.gov.in. check application form, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Mar 25, 2021 16:57 IST
Central Railway Para Medical Staff Recruitment 2021
Central Railway Para Medical Staff Recruitment 2021: Central Railway has invited applications for recruitment to the various posts of paramedical in Group C as Staff Nurse, Pharmacist, Lab Technician and X-Ray Technician on a full-time basis for COVID-19 ward at DRH BSL for 3 months or 30 June 2021. The eligible candidates will be able to appear for an interview through video conferencing (Skype/Whatsapp).

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of application: 31 March 2021

Central Railway Para Medical Staff Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • X-Ray Technician - 9 Posts
  • Lab Technician - 9 Posts
  • Pharmacist - 4 Posts
  • Staff Nurse - 30 Posts

Central Railway Para Medical Staff Recruitment 2021  Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • X-Ray Technician - Certificate as registered nurse and midwifery having passed 3 years course in  General Nursing & Midwifery from a school of nursing or other institutions recognized by the Indian Nursing Council or B.Sc. (Nursing).
  • Lab Technician - 10+2 in science or its equivalent with diploma in pharmacy from a recognized university or having a bachelors degree in pharmacy (B.Pharma) from a recognized University.
  • Pharmacist - B.Sc. With biochemistry/microbiology/life science/BSC with chemistry and biology as main or as optional subjects or equivalent plus Diploma in Medical Lab Technology (DMLT) or equivalent or B.Sc. in medical technology.
  • Staff Nurse - 10 + 2 with physics and chemistry and diploma in Radiography/X-Ray Technician/Radiodiagnosis Technology from recognized Institute. Science Graduate with diploma in radiography/X Ray Technician/Radio-diagnosis Technology shall be preferred.

Download Central Railway Para Medical Staff Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Online form for Staff Nurse

Online form for X Ray Technician

Online Application form for Lab Technician

Online Application form for Pharmacist

Official Website

How to apply for Central Railway Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 31 March 2021. The online application link can be accessed by clicking on the above link.

